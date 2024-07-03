Rainfall Brings Relief To Delhi-NCR, IMD Forecast Moderate To Intense Rain Spell Likely Over Next 2 Hours

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) experienced respite from the intense humid weather conditions after receiving rain on Wednesday.
The India Meteorological department, in its latest notification, predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with wind speeds of 40 to 60 kmph, is likely to occur across the national capital and its neighbouring areas.
"Moderate to intense rainfall spell (1-3 cm/hour) likely to occur over Central and South Delhi and adjoining areas of Gurugram and Faridabad during the next two hours," the weather office said.
Earlier, a weather department official had told news agency PTI, "there was no warning for heavy rain in Delhi as of now".
The IMD explained that their predictions analyse models and other measurements, which sometimes do not align. For example, though heavy rain was forecast in the national capital last time, it did not take place due to the shifting of the rainfall belt.
Notably, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, which is one notch above the season usual.
The weather department said that the sky will remain cloudy throughout the day, adding the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.
The humidity level was recorded at 75 per cent around 8:30 am this morning.
WEATHER FORECAST
IMD's latest bulletin said that fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning is very likely over the north west and Central India during the next five days.
Though its forecast named several states, including Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Bihar among others, Delhi's name was not a part of the predictions.
