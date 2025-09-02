Delhi-NCR Continue To Face Heavy Monsoon Rainfall, Prompting Significant Disruptions

Several airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have issued warnings about possible delays as roads leading to airports remain waterlogged and visibility is low.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: jinit parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy rainfall lashes Delhi-NCR early Friday
The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana has fully opened its gates to discharge excess water, putting downstream areas on alert. Photo: PTI
Summary
- IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding areas.

- A lengthy traffic jam—stretching around 7–10 km—stranded commuters for several hours, prompting intense public scrutiny of the city’s infrastructure.

- The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana has fully opened its gates to discharge excess water, putting downstream areas on alert.

Residents across the Delhi-NCR region continue to face heavy monsoon rainfall, prompting significant disruptions.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and surrounding areas. Some districts remain under red alert due to ongoing rainfall.

The Yamuna River has surpassed its danger mark—measured at approximately 205.75 meters near the Old Railway Bridge—triggering flood warnings in low-lying areas and the closure of critical bridge routes.

Waterlogging has severely affected Gurugram. A lengthy traffic jam—stretching around 7–10 km—stranded commuters for several hours, prompting intense public scrutiny of the city’s infrastructure.

In Gurugram, authorities have withdrawn leaves from field officers, ensuring 24/7 readiness. Flood relief offices are operational around the clock. Pumps and suction tankers are strategically placed at prone zones such as Narsinghpur, Basai Chowk, and near Tau Devi Lal Stadium, while regular road desilting and patrolling are in progress

The Hathnikund barrage in Haryana has fully opened its gates to discharge excess water, putting downstream areas on alert.

In Punjab, persistent downpours have intensified existing flood conditions, leading to widespread waterlogging and the closure of schools—some remaining shut through September 3.

Uttarakhand, particularly areas like Dehradun, is also experiencing heavy rainfall, disrupting daily life and triggering red and orange weather alerts.

Several airlines, including Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Akasa Air, have issued warnings about possible delays as roads leading to airports remain waterlogged and visibility is low.

The forecast for September 2–5 indicates mostly cloudy skies over the Delhi-NCR region, punctuated by light to moderate rainfall and occasional thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay slightly below typical seasonal levels, with daytime highs ranging between 29–31 °C and winds from the southeast reaching up to 25 kmph.

