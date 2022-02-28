Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Delhi Metro Services With Full Passenger Capacity Resumes As DDMA Lifts Covid Curbs

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to withdraw all Covid restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in schools from April 1.

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 9:29 pm

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumed on Monday as authorities lifted all curbs following improvement in the Covid situation in the city. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Friday decided to withdraw all Covid restrictions from Monday, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and resume physical classes in schools from April 1.

"Delhi Metro services have resumed today without any restrictions on passenger occupancy after a long time," the DMRC said in a statement. "DMRC expresses its thanks and gratitude to its passengers for following the protocols during the pandemic. Indeed, without your cooperation, we could not have operated the metro despite the constraints posed by the pandemic," it said.

In a tweet, the urban transporter said that in the days ahead, the Delhi Metro shall continue to try its best to provide a safe and comfortable journey. "However, let us remember that Covid is not over yet. In order to ensure a safe journey, let us follow all necessary protocols such as wearing of masks, adequate social distancing and frequent hand sanitisation," it tweeted.

The DMRC said it shall also continue to maintain the highest level of hygiene and cleanliness for passengers. Trains and stations are being frequently sanitised and all guidelines shall be stringently followed, it added. The DMRC network' currently spans 392 km with 286 stations, including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro in Gurgaon.

With PTI Inputs

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

