Delhi Man Thrashed By Group Of People Over Property Dispute

The incident took place on Friday. The victim has been identified as Deepak, a resident of Holambi Khurd village. He was admitted to Shraddha Hospital and also gave his statement on Sunday after getting discharged,” the officer said.

“A case under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC has been registered in the matter. Subsequently, IPC section 325 (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt) was also added in the FIR," Singh said.

The attack happened due to an old property dispute between the victim and the accused parties. Efforts are on to nab the accused persons, the DCP added.