Delhi: Man Kills Friend With Knife Over Common Love Interest, Dials Police Later

The victim, a 33-year-old mechanic, was murdered at his rented house in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi.

The woman in question was also present in the house when Ravi stabbed Zahid, an officer said. Photo: File image for representation
A man in Delhi was stabbed to death by another man on Sunday after a fallout between the two over a woman, police said. The victim, a 33-year-old mechanic, was murdered at his rented house in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police added.

The victim, Zahid, was known to his alleged killer, identified as Ravi, a news agency PTI report quoted police, who added that the two reportedly had a fallout over a woman.

The woman in question was also present in the house when Ravi stabbed Zahid, an officer said.

"Zahid saw the woman with Ravi at his house. A verbal spat ensued between them. Ravi stabbed Zahid who died," a senior police officer said.

Ravi, who also received some cuts in the scuffle, called up police after he stabbed his friend. "Ravi himself called the police and informed about the incident. The deceased was a paper cutting machine mechanic. Ravi is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital," the report quoted the officer as saying.

Police said they will question Ravi once he gets a discharge, as well as the woman.

Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing incident at Mahindra Park Police Station around 4.30 pm.

