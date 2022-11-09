Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi High Court Refuses To Stay Upcoming MCD Polls

Delhi: SEC had announced the election schedule for MCD on November 4, according to which polling for 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

Delhi High Court
Delhi High Court on MCD polls.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 3:14 pm

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections which are scheduled for December 4.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said the State Election Commission (SEC) has already issued a notification and it will remain unchanged.

"The Election Commission's notification is there. We cannot touch it now," the bench said.

The SEC announced the election schedule for MCD on November 4, according to which polling for 250 municipal wards will take place on December 4 and the results will be announced on December 7.

On Wednesday, three petitions challenging the delimitation of wards and their reservation were listed before the high court.

The bench issued notices on the petitions and asked the Centre, Delhi government and SEC to respond to them, while listing the pleas for further hearing on December 15.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioners urged the court to stay the elections till the pleas were heard.

However, the bench turned down the request, saying, "Once elections are notified, we can't stay it."

Related stories

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Terms Delhi MCD Elections Crucial For Entire Country

Political Parties Gear Up For Delhi MCD Polls

Manish Sisodia Demands CBI Probe Into Alleged Rs 6000 Crore In Delhi MCD

Earlier, a petition by a Congress leader challenging the delimitation of wards came up before the court and it will also be heard on December 15. 
 

Tags

National India Delhi Delhi High Court MCD MCD Polls Elections Delhi MCD Polls Petition Stay Order State Election Commission (SEC)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

Accenture India Fires Employees With Fake Documents: Report

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview

T20 WC: IND Vs ENG Stat Preview