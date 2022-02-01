Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Against Mobile Spyware

The petitioner has also sought directions to the Centre to regulate such spyware.

Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Against Mobile Spyware
Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Stand On Plea Against Mobile Spyware -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 5:36 pm

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centre's stand on a petition highlighting the invasion of privacy of mobile phone users by spyware tools that monitor and record information.


Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice on the petitioner by Dimple Vivek, a lawyer, who argued that mobile spyware or malware was a serious threat to mobile phone users who are placed under “total surveillance”.


The judge also sought response from Google and certain spyware sellers on the petition that seeks a direction to the Centre to stop the sale, operation and advertisement of such spyware. The petitioner has also sought directions to the Centre to regulate such spyware.

Related stories

IND Vs WI: Kieron Pollard Sings In Praise Of Caribbean Unity, Wants West Indies To Be Rock Solid In India

Arunachal Logs 328 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Government Raises Farm Credit Target To Rs 18 Lakh Crore For FY23


Women were the primary victims of illegal spyware which is “capable of capturing a significant amount of highly personal information” such as location tracking, monitoring text messages, calls, photos and cameras, the petition said.


“Spyware or stalker ware refers to tools - apps, software programs, and devices - that let another person (such as an abuser/Spy/stalker etc) secretly monitor and record information about phone activity. The term 'stalkerware' is a more recent term that draws attention to the invasive, intrusive, and dangerous misuse of these tools,” it said.


It has further claimed that certain spyware which runs on stealth mode and are difficult to detect or remove are being sold/licensed to the public at large without any restriction or control and, there is thus a potential of being misused.


“This goes without saying that the very existence and use of the software/app is not only dangerous but is threatening to every individual including a threat to the nation, as has an enormous capacity of being misused grossly, including by terrorists, extremists etc… That unauthorized surveillance/accessing of stored data from the phones and other devices of citizens for reasons other than nation's security would be illegal, objectionable and a matter of concern,” the petition stated.


Every citizen of India ought to be protected by the State against violations of privacy and violations of freedom, it said. The matter would be listed next on March 9.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Cybersecurity Mobile App Mobile Phone Security Spyware Spying
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Murder Bid Case: Maharashtra Court Rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's Bail Plea

Murder Bid Case: Maharashtra Court Rejects MLA Nitesh Rane's Bail Plea

Govt To Promote Kisan Drones, Chemical-Free Natural Farming In 2022-23: FM

Arunachal Logs 328 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Human Trafficking Gang Busted In UP; Five Held

Maha Govt Eases Curbs In 11 Districts As COVID-19 Cases fall

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians