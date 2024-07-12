The Delhi government's transport department is all set to launch a new enforcement drive from July 15 as a measure to put a check on violations under the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme.
As per the scheme, all the service providers will be now required to register and acquire a license under the policy in order to run cab and delivery services in the city. The deadline for applying for licence was June 15 but the department had given a month's extension to service providers.
What did the officials say?
"In a meeting held on June 11, the department officials said they plan to enforce the scheme from July 15," an official said.
It has also been told that so far, 20 licences have been issued under the scheme. Big cab service and online delivery platforms including Uber, Ola and Swiggy have already acquired licences.
"We plan to start an enforcement drive from Monday onwards. As part of the enforcement drive, drivers working with the aggregators will be fined. The violations will include plying without acquiring a licence as mandated by the scheme or not meeting the deadline for transitioning to electric vehicles," an official said.
About the new scheme
It has been reported that the licences issued under the scheme will have a validity of five years.
The scheme mandates service providers to ensure a phased conversion to electric mobility to reduce air pollution and enhance green mobility.
Seeking an extension of 45 days for implementation of the scheme, the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), a not-for-profit digital services industry body with over 600 Indian and multinational corporations as its members, has written to Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot.