Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Government's Rojgar Bazaar Portal Offered 2 Lakh Jobs In 2 Years: Deputy Chief Minister

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claims his government has provided over 10 lakh jobs to entry-level and blue-collar job seekers in Delhi in the last two years.

undefined
Delhi Deputy CM and Education Minister Manish Sisodia PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 8:13 pm

The Kejriwal government's Rojgar Bazaar portal has successfully provided jobs to over 10 lakh people of Delhi in two years, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the portal has come as a huge relief for the people of Delhi in the aftermath of the pandemic and the subsequent loss of livelihood.

The Rojgar Bazaar portal was launched by the Delhi government on July 27, 2020, to help entry-level and blue-collar job seekers connect with employers. As per official data, in the nearly two years since the launch of the portal till June 30, 2022, a total of 10,21,303 verified jobs across 32 employment categories have been generated in Delhi. These jobs have been generated by 19,402 employers, the statement said.

Related stories

Delhi Government To Organise Expo To Promote, Strengthen Wholesale Sector: Manish Sisodia

Sisodia Approves Projects Worth Over Rs 26 Cr To Redevelop Unauthorised Colonies In Delhi's Matiala

Carry Out Regular Maintenance Of Roads To Ensure No Inconvenience To Commuters: Sisodia To PWD Officials

Rojgar Bazaar portal deploys a stringent verification process to ensure no fake jobs are posted. Each new job posted is individually verified and only after that are the jobs posted on the portal. Sisodia said the Delhi government was fully committed to providing employment to the unemployed in the national capital.

"The official figures from Rojgar Bazaar show that over 10 lakh jobs have been generated in Delhi in the past two years. Everyone will see very soon how Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lives up to his promise of providing another 20 lakh jobs in Delhi as announced in our Rozgaar Budget this year. The Delhi government believes in public welfare and will never forsake the people's interest," Sisodia said in the statement.

The statement said the top four sectors where new jobs have been created are sales, marketing, business development; back office, data entry; customer support, telecaller; and delivery fleets.

Delhi Government carries out sample surveys of employers to get their feedback on placements through which they have confirmed that they have been able to hire people for jobs posted on Rozgar Bazaar, the statement said.

According to the data, 15.24 lakh job seekers are registered on Rozgar Bazaar as of June 30, 2022. The portal tracks active connections initiated through phone calls, WhatsApp, etc. between job-seekers and job providers. Data showed that over 53 lakh such connections have been made until June 30, 2022, the statement said.

It said the Kejriwal government was all set to launch the Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal that will be the first of its kind digital job matching platform for entry-level jobs in India. "Building on the successes of Rojgar Bazaar 1.0 portal, the new portal will provide artificial intelligence-based job matching services, as well as, end-to-end skill development and employment-related services to the youth of Delhi on a single platform," the statement said.

Tags

National Blue-collar Job Pandemic Livelihood Delhi Government Arvind Kejriwal Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 Portal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 105 Science Colleges In India