Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Delhi: DDMA Lifts Weekend Curfew, Odd-Even System Of Opening Shops

Representational Image - PTI

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 7:18 pm

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, given the improving Covid situation.

According to the oficials, the decisions were made at a DDMA meeting headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. A final call to reopen schools will be taken in the next meeting.

They said government offices have been allowed to reopen with 50 per cent of employees in attendance.

Weddings venues have been allowed to have guests 50 per cent of its capacity not exceeding 200 in attendance. Till now, only 20 people were allowed to attend wedding ceremonies at home.

The DDMA meeting also decided to strictly enforce and enhance Covid-appropriate behaviour and other guidelines to check the rise in cases, they added. 

Following the meeting, Baijal tweeted that after detailed discussions with experts, keeping in view the decline in cases, it was decided to gradually ease restrictions while ensuring adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"It was agreed to revoke weekend curfew and to open markets without the odd-even rule. It was also decided to open all government offices with 100 per cent strength up to Grade 1 level.

"Restaurants, bars and cinema halls/theatres to operate up to 50 per cent capacity," he said in a tweet.

The L-G also advised the health department to enhance vaccination coverage with a special focus on vulnerable sections and also to undertake necessary epidemiological analysis of hospitalised patients. 

National Weekend Curfew Delhi District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Anil Baijal
