Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway

A mysterious blast was reported near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning. As per Delhi Fire Services, no one was injured in the incident.
Delhi Fire Service officials added that fire engines, a bomb squad and a police forensic team were rushed to the spot of the loud explosion near the CRPF school in Rohini's Sector 14.
According to police officials, the blast damaged the school's wall, nearby shops, and a car.
"We received a call regarding a blast near the boundary wall of CRPF school at 7.50 am. We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned," said DFS officials.
Senior police officers, including officials from the crime branch and the Special Cell reached the spot.
"Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," a senior police officer told PTI.
In a statement, police officials said they received a PCR call at 7:47 AM regarding a loud blast.
"SHO/PV and staff reached at the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of nearby shop and car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," they said.
"Crime team, FSL team and bomb disposal squad is called to the spot. Crime spot has been cordoned. Fire brigade team is on the spot. The matter is being looked into on the cause of blast," it said.