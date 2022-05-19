Delhi Court Convicts Kashmiri Separatist Leader Yasin Malik In Terror Funding Case

A Delhi court on Thursday convicted Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik in a terror funding case.

Malik had earlier pleaded guilty to all charges, including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

Special Judge Praveen Singh directed the National Investigation Agency to assess Malik's financial situation to determine the amount of fine to be imposed and posted the matter for arguments on quantum of sentence on May 25.

Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (Terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court had earlier also formally framed the charges against Kashmiri separatist leaders including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor.

The chargesheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

Malik is also accused of, along with others, of murdering four Indian Air Force personnel in 1990 in Srinagar. The conviction is in a terror funding case, not in the case of the murder of air force personnel.

(With PTI inputs)