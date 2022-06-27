Monday, Jun 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Congress Holds Protest Against Agnipath Scheme

Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner, Anil Kumar tweeted.

Delhi Congress Holds Protest Against Agnipath Scheme
Congress protest against Agnipath PTI Photo/Kunal Patil

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 1:17 pm

The Delhi Congress on Monday held a protest at West Vinod Nagar against the Centre's Agnipath scheme. Simultaneously, 'Satyagraha' is being staged at all the assembly constituencies in the national capital by the Congress workers, party officials said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar accused the police of halting the party’s protest in Patparganj and several other areas. “Congress is conducting Satyagraha across the country including Delhi to echo the voice of youth against Agnipath scheme in a peaceful, democratic manner,” Kumar tweeted.

Related stories

Congress Protests Shiv Sena Rebel Eknath Shinde’s Stay In Assam’s Guwahati

Traffic Crawls In Parts Of Delhi Due To Road Closures Over Bharat Bandh, Congress Protest

Congress Protest March In Support Of Corruption: BJP

“At the behest of BJP, Delhi Police is halting our Satyagraha at every assembly (constituency) of Delhi,” he added. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National New Delhi Congress Agnipath Scheme Agnipath Protests Satyagraha West Vinod Nagar Congress Workers Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Protest In Patparganj Voice Of Youth BJP
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Telugu Flick 'Sita Ramam' Has Dulquer Salmaan As Lonely Soldier On Border, Teaser Out

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident

Chhattisgarh: Two Girls Killed, 20 Injured In Road Accident