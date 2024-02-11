Delhi-bound IndiGo Flight Misses Taxiway After Landing At IGI Airport, No Injuries Reported

A Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft from Amritsar missed the taxiway after landing at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Sunday.
The incident led to the blocking of a runway for some 15 minutes. The A320 aircraft went to the dead end of the runway 28/10, PTI reported.
It said the incident affected some flight operations. Later, an IndiGo towing van towed the aircraft from the dead end of the runway to a parking bay.
Comments from IndiGo on the incident are awaited.
IGIA, the country's largest airport and handles around 1,400 flights daily, has four operational runways.
This latest episode comes amid a series of incidents in recent days involving the airline.
On January 31, chaos erupted at the Delhi airport as passengers protested after IndiGo cancelled a flight to Deoghar, Jharkhand.
The angry flyers raised slogans like 'Indigo Chor Hai', questioning the airline's sudden decision.
Also last month, cricketer Mayank Agarwal filed a police complaint after drinking 'poisonous liquid' in a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight.
Following the incident, he had to be hospitalised in Agartala.
In another episode also in January, pilots of an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Baku were removed from flying duty as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched a probe to find out whether they had taken off without the required air traffic control (ATC) clearance.
Around the same time, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 crore on IndiGo after passengers were seen sitting on the tarmac and eating food while waiting for their delayed flight.
In one of the major incidents, a frustrated passenger was caught on camera hitting the pilot of an IndiGo flight while the latter was making an announcement regarding delays.