Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, Shut Since July 28, To Be Operational From August 17

Terminal 1 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI), which was shut due to a roof collapse incident on June 28, will be operational again from August 17. T1 had only domestic flight operations by IndiGo and SpiceJet and following the closure of the terminal, the carriers shifted to other terminals.
With the resumption of operations, IndiGo and SpiceJet are set to shift a significant part of their domestic operations to the new terminal.
One person died and several were injured after a portion of the roof of the Delhi IGI Airport's Terminal-1 collapsed on cars, including taxis, amid heavy rain on July 28.
Visuals of the aftermath of the incident showed a cab driver stuck in his mangled vehicle with a portion of the roof on it.
The new T1 was inaugurated in March. Delhi airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3. The new terminal was developed as part of the phase 3A expansion project by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).
"As per the plan, SpiceJet would shift their 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1, from September 2," DIAL said in a release.
After the roof collapse incident, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu had announced a Rs 20-lakh compensation for the deceased and a country-wide inspection of terminals.