Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Delhi Air Quality 'Poor', Max Temp Settles At 29.5 deg C

The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

Delhi air quality was in severe plus category on Friday.
Delhi air quality was in poor category. AP Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:13 pm

Air quality in the national capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Thursday while the maximum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 295.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The minimum temperature settled at 16.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department said. The relative humidity at 5.30 pm was at 62 per cent, they said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Delhi Air Poor AQI Stubble Burning Unfavourable Meteorological Conditions Pollution Curtail Outdoor Activities Schools
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches