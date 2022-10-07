Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Delhi: 101 New Covid Cases, One Death

Delhi on Friday reported 101 new Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.38 percent, while one more person succumbed to the viral disease, according to the data issued by the city health department here.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 9:02 pm

With these fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With these fresh cases, Delhi's Covid-19 tally has climbed to 20,03,904 while the death toll rose to 26,504, the department said in its latest bulletin.

The new cases were detected from 7,322 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday logged 57 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 2.19 percent, and zero fatality.

The city on Wednesday saw 96 cases with a positivity rate of 1.42 percent. The capital logged 74 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 1.07 percent on Tuesday.

On Monday, it reported one Covid-related fatality and 39 new cases with a positivity rate of 1.56 percent. The city on Sunday logged 76 cases with a positivity rate of 1.12 percent.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Delhi stands at 366.

A total of 239 patients are under home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 8,857 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in various city hospitals, 40 are occupied, it said.

There are 44 containment zones in Delhi, it added.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Delhi touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

(Inputs from PTI)

