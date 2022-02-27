Sunday, Feb 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Decision On Face Mask Rule Will Be Taken Carefully Though COVID-19 Wave Almost Flattened: Maharashtra Health Minister

Tope's comments come a day after Maharashtra reported 893 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection.

Decision On Face Mask Rule Will Be Taken Carefully Though COVID-19 Wave Almost Flattened: Maharashtra Health Minister
Mask mandate (photo for representational purposes only) AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2022 5:45 pm

Though the curve of the third COVID-19 wave almost flattened, the decision regarding the face mask rule will be taken carefully, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.
                 

Tope's comments come a day after Maharashtra reported 893 COVID-19 cases and eight fatalities due to the infection. "The peak of the third wave had seen 48,000 cases per day in Maharashtra. Now the number of fresh cases is not even ten per cent (as compared with the peak). The number of active cases is around 9,000 now," Tope told reporters in Jalna.
               

When asked about further relaxation of COVID-19 norms, including doing away with the face mask rule, Tope said, "Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is constantly saying that we cannot assume that that COVID pandemic is over. So the decision on mask liberty will be taken after careful consideration".
               

Related stories

Telecom Services Users Can Approach Consumer Forum For Deficiency In Service, Says SC

Odisha Reports Lowest COVID Cases Of The Year

Active Coronavirus Cases In Puducherry Down To 142

The Maharashtra government had on Tuesday stressed the need to continue to observe COVID-appropriate behaviour like wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing and frequently sanitising hands though it withdrew the orders issued on separate dates in July and August 2021 and the SOP dated August 10.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Mask Face Mask Masks Mask Mandate COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Health Ministry Maharashtra Coronavirus Omicron Omicron Variant Covid 19 Indians Indian City India Maharashtra Aurangabad
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes