Death Toll in North Bengal Landslides, Floods Rises to 32; Rescue Efforts Continue

Heavy rains triggered massive landslides in Darjeeling and floods in Dooars; several still missing as NDRF teams work through difficult terrain.

Heavy Rain Cause Landslides In North Bengal
Heavy Rain Cause Landslides In North Bengal
Summary
  • At least 32 people, including two from Nepal and Bhutan, have died in the North Bengal floods and landslides; six remain missing.

  • The disaster struck on October 5 following heavy rains, devastating areas like Mirik, Sukhiapokhri, Jorebunglow, and Nagrakata.

  • Hundreds of tourists remain stranded as rescue and restoration efforts continue on blocked routes including NH-55.

The toll in the devastating landslides and floods in northern West Bengal rose to 32 on Tuesday, with search and rescue operations continuing as several people remain missing.

North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha told PTI that 32 bodies have been recovered so far and six people are still missing.

"Our teams are working around the clock in the challenging terrains to locate them," he said.

West Bengal Floods: Death Toll Rises to 28 as Darjeeling Devastated by Landslides

Among the deceased are two persons from Nepal and Bhutan, officials said.

Heavy rains in the early hours of October 5 triggered massive landslides in the Darjeeling hills and flooded the Dooars region at the foothills, they said.

Among the worst-affected areas are Mirik, Sukhiapokhri and Jorebunglow in Darjeeling, and Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri district, they added.

Mamata Blames Centre For Negating Flood Relief Funds To West Bengal

Hundreds of tourists, who were visiting the region during the Durga Puja vacation, remain stranded at cut-off hill pockets as rescue teams, led by the NDRF, make efforts to reach them.

Restoration work is underway on the NH-55, the arterial link between Siliguri and Darjeeling, and other key routes, though many stretches remain blocked by boulders and mudslides, officials said.

