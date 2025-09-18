National

Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 18, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi's press conference
Rahul Gandhi's press conference | Photo: AP

Congress party member and the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi.

1/8
Dharmik Nyay Samagam in Patna
'Dharmik Nyay Samagam' in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary during 'Dharmik Nyay Samagam', organized by the 'Bihar State Religious Trust Board', at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna, Bihar.

2/8
Congress protest in Patna
Congress protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram with party supporters during protest march against NDA government, in Patna, Bihar.

3/8
Demolition drive in Gandhinagar
Demolition drive in Gandhinagar | Photo: PTI

Gandhinagar: Authorities conduct a demolition drive to remove the illegal encroachments, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

4/8
Pro Kabaddi League season 12
Pro Kabaddi League season 12 | Photo: PTI

Players of Telugu Titans (in yellow) and Dabang Delhi K.C. during their Pro Kabaddi League season 12 match, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, in Jaipur.

5/8
Protest in solidarity with Palestinian people in Kolkata
Protest in solidarity with Palestinian people in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

People participate in a protest rally under the banner of 'Friends of Palestine' to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

6/8
Weather: Rains in Assam
Weather: Rains in Assam | Photo: PTI

A village inundated following heavy rains, in Golaghat district of Assam.

7/8
2025 DUSU elections
2025 Delhi University Students' Union elections | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Students wait in a queue to cast their votes in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in North Campus, New Delhi.

8/8
Kerala Students Unions protest
Kerala Students Union's protest | Photo: PTI

Water cannons being used to disperse agitators during a protest march by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) to the state Legislative Assembly against alleged police atrocities in the state, in Thiruvananthapuram.

