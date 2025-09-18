Day In Pics: September 18, 2025

Congress party member and the leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference in New Delhi.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary during 'Dharmik Nyay Samagam', organized by the 'Bihar State Religious Trust Board', at Bapu Sabhagar, in Patna, Bihar.
Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram with party supporters during protest march against NDA government, in Patna, Bihar.
Gandhinagar: Authorities conduct a demolition drive to remove the illegal encroachments, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
Players of Telugu Titans (in yellow) and Dabang Delhi K.C. during their Pro Kabaddi League season 12 match, at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, in Jaipur.
People participate in a protest rally under the banner of 'Friends of Palestine' to express solidarity with the Palestinian people, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
A village inundated following heavy rains, in Golaghat district of Assam.
Students wait in a queue to cast their votes in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, in North Campus, New Delhi.
Water cannons being used to disperse agitators during a protest march by members of the Kerala Students Union (KSU) to the state Legislative Assembly against alleged police atrocities in the state, in Thiruvananthapuram.