Day In Pics: September 15, 2025

In this image posted on Sept. 15, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a tractor ride during an inspection of the areas affected by recent floods, in Punjab.
Advocate Barun Sinha speaks with the media after the Supreme Court put on hold several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but refused to stay the entire law, at the court complex in New Delhi.
In this image posted on Sept. 15, 2025, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat swears-in ceremony as the Maharashtra Governor at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and state Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also seen.
Pile of charred and damaged vehicle in the aftermath of anti-government protests and clashes, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel, second from left, flanked by new Prime Minister Sushila Karki, third from left, attend an oath swearing ceremony for ministers, right, in front of the presidential building vandalized during recent protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Contractual engineers wear black ribbons on their eyes as they protest against government policies, for their demand on the occasion of 'Engineer Day', at Vishwarya Bhawan, in Patna, Bihar.
Central zone's capatin Rajat Patidar with teammates celebrate after his team won the Duleep Trophy 2025 final cricket match between South Zone and Central Zone, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
South Zone team pose with the runner up trophy after the Duleep Trophy 2025 final cricket match between South Zone and Central Zone, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault", in Mumbai.
Former Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Indian television journalist and director, Salma Sultan and other guests during the release of the book ‘Doordarshan Diaries: The Golden Era of Television’ authored by Sheila Chaman, on the occasion of Doordarshan's 66th Foundation Day, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi.
Police personnel baton charge Bihar sub-inspector and constable aspirants protesting against the state government demanding reinstatement, in Patna, Bihar.