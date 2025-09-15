National

Day In Pics: September 15, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 15, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rahul Gandhi in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi in Punjab | Photo: @INCIndia/X via PTI

In this image posted on Sept. 15, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi takes a tractor ride during an inspection of the areas affected by recent floods, in Punjab.

1/10
SC refuses to stay entire Waqf law
SC refuses to stay entire Waqf law | Photo: PTI

Advocate Barun Sinha speaks with the media after the Supreme Court put on hold several key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, but refused to stay the entire law, at the court complex in New Delhi.

2/10
Acharya Devvrat as Maharashtras new Governor
Acharya Devvrat as Maharashtra's new Governor | Photo: @CMOMaharashtra/X via PTI

In this image posted on Sept. 15, 2025, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat swears-in ceremony as the Maharashtra Governor at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and state Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also seen.

3/10
Aftermath of Nepals protests
Aftermath of Nepal's protests | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Pile of charred and damaged vehicle in the aftermath of anti-government protests and clashes, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

4/10
Nepals interim govt. appoints 3 ministers
Nepal's interim govt. appoints 3 ministers | Photo: AP/Niranjan Shrestha

Nepalese President Ram Chandra Poudel, second from left, flanked by new Prime Minister Sushila Karki, third from left, attend an oath swearing ceremony for ministers, right, in front of the presidential building vandalized during recent protests, in Kathmandu, Nepal.

5/10
Engineers protest in Patna
Engineers protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Contractual engineers wear black ribbons on their eyes as they protest against government policies, for their demand on the occasion of 'Engineer Day', at Vishwarya Bhawan, in Patna, Bihar.

6/10
Duleep Trophy: Central Zone wins
Duleep Trophy: Central Zone wins | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Central zone's capatin Rajat Patidar with teammates celebrate after his team won the Duleep Trophy 2025 final cricket match between South Zone and Central Zone, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

7/10
Duleep Trophy: Central Zone vs South Zone
| Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

South Zone team pose with the runner up trophy after the Duleep Trophy 2025 final cricket match between South Zone and Central Zone, at the BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

8/10
Monorail faces technical issue
Monorail faces technical issue | Photo: PTI

A monorail train came to an abrupt halt on tracks due to a "technical fault", in Mumbai.

9/10
Doordarshans 66th Foundation Day
Doordarshan's 66th Foundation Day | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Former Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ghulam Nabi Azad and Indian television journalist and director, Salma Sultan and other guests during the release of the book ‘Doordarshan Diaries: The Golden Era of Television’ authored by Sheila Chaman, on the occasion of Doordarshan's 66th Foundation Day, at Constitution Club of India, in New Delhi.

10/10
Patna protest
Patna protest | Photo: PTI

Police personnel baton charge Bihar sub-inspector and constable aspirants protesting against the state government demanding reinstatement, in Patna, Bihar.

