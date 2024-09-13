Day In Pics: September 13, 2024

Police personnel during investigation after a gym owner was shot dead by two bike borne assailants, in Greater Kailash area of New Delhi.
In this file photo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy corruption case.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora, in Geneva.
People look on as an excavator is being used to remove the debris after a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed at Nabi Karim area, in New Delhi. At least one person died and two others injured in the incident, according to officials.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh celebrates with wife Anita Singh and others after Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.
Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir with players during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh.
A woman who survived a wolf attack being treated at a hospital, in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. The woman was seriously injured by the wolf in Mahsi village of Bahraich district.
A person being rescued after a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed at Nabi Karim area, in New Delhi. At least one person died and two others sustained injuries in the incident, according to officials.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep Praful Patel, in New Delhi.