Day In Pics: September 13, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 13, 2024

Gym owner shot dead in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Police personnel during investigation after a gym owner was shot dead by two bike borne assailants, in Greater Kailash area of New Delhi.

2/9
SC grants bail to Kejriwal
SC grants bail to Kejriwal | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

In this file photo, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a meeting with lawyers, in New Delhi. The Supreme Court on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy corruption case.

3/9
S Jaishankar in Switzerland
S Jaishankar in Switzerland | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora, in Geneva.

4/9
Dargah wall collapses in Delhis Nabi Karim area
Dargah wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People look on as an excavator is being used to remove the debris after a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed at Nabi Karim area, in New Delhi. At least one person died and two others injured in the incident, according to officials.

5/9
Sanjay Singh celebrates Kejriwals bail
Sanjay Singh celebrates Kejriwal's bail | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh celebrates with wife Anita Singh and others after Delhi Chief Minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail by the Supreme Court in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

6/9
IND vs BAN series: Indian cricket team training
IND vs BAN series: Indian cricket team training | Photo: PTI

Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir with players during a training session ahead of the first Test match against Bangladesh.

7/9
Wolf attack in Bahraich
Wolf attack in Bahraich | Photo: PTI

A woman who survived a wolf attack being treated at a hospital, in Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh. The woman was seriously injured by the wolf in Mahsi village of Bahraich district.

8/9
Wall collapses in Delhis Nabi Karim area
Wall collapses in Delhi's Nabi Karim area | Photo: PTI

A person being rescued after a wall of a 'dargah' collapsed at Nabi Karim area, in New Delhi. At least one person died and two others sustained injuries in the incident, according to officials.

9/9
Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Praful Patel
Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Praful Patel | Photo: PTI

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep Praful Patel, in New Delhi.

