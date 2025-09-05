Day In Pics: September 05, 2025

Activists of left parties carrying posters take part in a demonstration against US President Donald Trump to protest against the recent tariff hikes imposed by the US on India, in Chennai.
Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.
NDRF and police personnel recover a body during the search and rescue operations after a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.
BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, center, former cricketer VVS Laxman, right, and others on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2025 first semifinal cricket match between South Zone and North Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
A monkey walks on an overhead wire at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers fumigate flood relief camp as the Yamuna river water level rises, at Shastri Park area, in New Delhi.
Swollen Jhelum river in spate after heavy rainfall, in Downtown Srinagar, also known as ‘Shahar-e-Khaas’, Jammu and Kashmir.
Debris of structures lay along the banks of the Jhelum river in the aftermath of floods triggered by heavy rains, in Anantnag district, J&K.
A man shows graves washed away in the aftermath of flash floods in the swollen Jhelum river after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.
A large floral carpet, called Pookalam or Athapookalam, made as part of Onam celebrations on the day of Thiruvonam, at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Police personnel keep vigil as part of crowd control measures for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival concludes, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai.