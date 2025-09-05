National

Day In Pics: September 05, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 05, 2025

Protest against US President Donald Trump in Chennai
Protest against US President Donald Trump in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Activists of left parties carrying posters take part in a demonstration against US President Donald Trump to protest against the recent tariff hikes imposed by the US on India, in Chennai.

Bhutan PM in Ayodhya
Bhutan PM in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay and his wife Tashi Doma offer prayers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Rescue operations in Kullu
Rescue operations in Kullu | Photo: PTI

NDRF and police personnel recover a body during the search and rescue operations after a landslide triggered by heavy rains, in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh.

Duleep Trophy: South Zone vs North Zone-Day 2
Duleep Trophy: South Zone vs North Zone-Day 2 | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, center, former cricketer VVS Laxman, right, and others on day two of the Duleep Trophy 2025 first semifinal cricket match between South Zone and North Zone, at BCCI Centre of Excellence ground, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

Weather: Flood in Delhi
Weather: Flood in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A monkey walks on an overhead wire at an area inundated with floodwater of the swollen Yamuna river, at Yamuna Bazar, in New Delhi.

MCD workers fumigate flood relief camp in Delhi
MCD workers fumigate flood relief camp in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers fumigate flood relief camp as the Yamuna river water level rises, at Shastri Park area, in New Delhi.

Weather: Floods in Srinagar
Weather: Floods in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Swollen Jhelum river in spate after heavy rainfall, in Downtown Srinagar, also known as ‘Shahar-e-Khaas’, Jammu and Kashmir.

Aftermath of floods in J&K
Aftermath of floods in J&K | Photo: PTI

Debris of structures lay along the banks of the Jhelum river in the aftermath of floods triggered by heavy rains, in Anantnag district, J&K.

Weather: Aftermath of flash floods in Srinagar
Weather: Aftermath of flash floods in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

A man shows graves washed away in the aftermath of flash floods in the swollen Jhelum river after heavy rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

Onam celebrations in Trivandrum
Onam celebrations in Trivandrum | Photo: PTI

A large floral carpet, called Pookalam or Athapookalam, made as part of Onam celebrations on the day of Thiruvonam, at Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Mumbai: Security for Ganesh visarjan
Mumbai: Security for Ganesh visarjan | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil

Police personnel keep vigil as part of crowd control measures for the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival concludes, at Girgaon Chowpatty, in Mumbai.

