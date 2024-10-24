Day In Pics: October 24, 2024

Indian Navy personnel carry out preparations for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations in view of cyclone 'Dana' which is expected to make landfall in Odisha.
Supporters walk along with BJP candidate from Kothrud Assembly constituency Chandrakant Patil during a nomination rally ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Pune.
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with BJP candidate from Ranchi constituency CP Singh during a rally ahead of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi.
Pigeons fly past amid smog near the India Gate, in New Delhi. Delhi on Thursday continued to grapple with rising pollution as the air quality index settled in the 'very poor' category in most areas of the city.
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva takes a dip in the Yamuna river near ITO amid smog, in New Delhi.
People with their luggage leave from Digha ahead of the landfall of Cyclone 'Dana', in Purba Medinipur district, West Bengal.
Fire poi artists during a protest march taken out by Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD), towards Chief Minister's residence, in Dehradun.
Waterlogging at the Saibaba temple after Doddabommasandra lake overflowed following heavy downpour, in Bengaluru.
Union Minister and National President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan during a public meeting in support of his party candidate Janardan Paswan ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, in Chatra district.
India's Abhishek with teammates celebrates after India scored a goal during the second men's hockey match of a two-match series between India and Germany, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, in New Delhi.