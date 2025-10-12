National

Day In Pics: October 12, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 12, 2025

Photo Webdesk
Delhi Half Marathon 2025
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, minister Ashish Sood, USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis and others with gold medalist Seema, silver medalist Ujala and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav during the presentation ceremony of the women’s elite Indian category race during the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

2/12
48th Kathina Civara Dana Ceremony in Agartala
48th Kathina Civara Dana Ceremony in Agartala | Photo: PTI

People pay resepects as monks pass by during the 48th Kathina Civara Dana Ceremony at a monastery in Agartala, Tripura.

3/12
Amir Khan Muttaqi press conference in Delhi
Amir Khan Muttaqi press conference in Delhi | Photo: AP/Arun Sharma

Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

4/12
ICC Womens WCup: IND-W vs AUS-W
ICC Women's WCup: IND-W vs AUS-W | Photo: PTI/R SenthilKumar

Former India captain Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Kalpana (not pictured) receive stand named, prior to the India's Women's World Cup match against Australia, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Chairman of the board of directors of the ICC Jay Shah and other officials were also present.

5/12
Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi press conference in Delhi
Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, speaks during a press conference at the Afghan embassy, in New Delhi.

6/12
Dussehra Milan programme in Kanpur
Dussehra Milan programme in Kanpur | Photo: PTI

Former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks during the Dussehra Milan programme organised by the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha (AIKM), in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

7/12
Delhi Half Marathon 2025
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Kenya’s Alex Matata, center, Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, right, and the former's compatriot James Kipkogei after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite overall category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

8/12
RSS Path Sanchalan in Bengaluru
RSS Path Sanchalan in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers participate in a ‘Path Sanchalan’ programme to mark the organisation’s centenary year, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

9/12
UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025 in Prayagraj
UPPSC Prelims Exam 2025 in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

An aspirant undergoes a biometric eye scan outside an examination centre before appearing for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) 2025 exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

10/12
Voter awareness bicycle rally in Patna
Voter awareness bicycle rally in Patna | Photo: PTI

Youths participate in a voter awareness bicycle rally ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, in Patna, Bihar.

11/12
Story: Sewer workers in NCR
Story: Sewer workers in NCR | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

In this Friday, May 1, 2020 file photo, a sanitation worker cleans a manhole, in Ghaziabad.

12/12
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon
Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon | Photo: Handout via PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greets runners with a wave during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

