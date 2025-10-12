Day In Pics: October 12, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, minister Ashish Sood, USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis and others with gold medalist Seema, silver medalist Ujala and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav during the presentation ceremony of the women’s elite Indian category race during the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
People pay resepects as monks pass by during the 48th Kathina Civara Dana Ceremony at a monastery in Agartala, Tripura.
Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Former India captain Mithali Raj and wicketkeeper-batter Ravi Kalpana (not pictured) receive stand named, prior to the India's Women's World Cup match against Australia, at the ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Chairman of the board of directors of the ICC Jay Shah and other officials were also present.
Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, speaks during a press conference at the Afghan embassy, in New Delhi.
Former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh speaks during the Dussehra Milan programme organised by the All India Kshatriya Mahasabha (AIKM), in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Kenya’s Alex Matata, center, Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, right, and the former's compatriot James Kipkogei after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite overall category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteers participate in a ‘Path Sanchalan’ programme to mark the organisation’s centenary year, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
An aspirant undergoes a biometric eye scan outside an examination centre before appearing for the UPPSC Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Prelims) 2025 exam, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
Youths participate in a voter awareness bicycle rally ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, in Patna, Bihar.
In this Friday, May 1, 2020 file photo, a sanitation worker cleans a manhole, in Ghaziabad.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta greets runners with a wave during the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.