Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 01, 2025

Mahatma Gandhi's portrait
Mahatma Gandhi's portrait | Photo: PTI

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made from charcoal, at a school premises, in Moradabad.

2/14
CM Yogi on Sharadiya Navratris Maha Navami
CM Yogi on Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami, at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur.

3/14
Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgaris Serpenti Infinito Exhibition inauguration
Priyanka Chopra at Bvlgari's Serpenti Infinito Exhibition inauguration | Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas during the inauguration of Bvlgari's Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

4/14
Worlds Para Athletics Championships 2025
World's Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

India's Sumit at the medal ceremony for Men's Javelin Throw F64 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

5/14
PM Modi at RSS event
PM Modi at RSS event | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, in New Delhi.

6/14
Durga Puja 2025
Durga Puja 2025 | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

People visit the Alipore Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal themed on “Cha-Pan Utar”, translates to tea as a journey, during the 'Durga Puja' 2025, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

7/14
Mortal remains of VK Malhotra at Delhi BJP office
Mortal remains of VK Malhotra at Delhi BJP office | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to the mortal remains of party leader VK Malhotra, at Delhi party office, in New Delhi. Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Sahib Singh also seen.

8/14
Swadeshi Mela in Bastar
Swadeshi Mela in Bastar | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at the 'Swadeshi Mela', at Lalbagh Parade Ground, in Jagdalpur, Bastar district.

9/14
Weather: Rain in Kamrup
Weather: Rain in Kamrup | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way through a waterlogged area following rainfall, in Kamrup, Assam.

10/14
Kanya Pujan in Kolkata
Kanya Pujan in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

A woman takes blessing during ‘Kanya Pujan’ at a Durga Puja pandal on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

11/14
Navys XPR-25
Navy's XPR-25 | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI

Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit (East) at Exercise Pacific Reach (XPR-25), hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

12/14
Zubeen Gargs tribute ceremony in Assam
Zubeen Garg's tribute ceremony in Assam | Photo: @DKShivakumar/X via PTI

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pays tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, in Jorhat, Assam.

13/14
Overcrowded trains see heavy rush during Navami festival in Patna
Overcrowded trains see heavy rush during Navami festival in Patna | Photo: PTI

People gather in large numbers to board a train amid heavy rush during Navami festival celebrations, in Patna, Bihar.

14/14
J&K Police SOG keep vigil near international border ahead of festive season
J&K Police SOG keep vigil near international border ahead of festive season | Photo: PTI

J&K Police Special Operations Group (SOG) officials keep vigil near the International Border ahead of the festive season on the city outskirts, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

