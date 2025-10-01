Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

A portrait of Mahatma Gandhi made from charcoal, at a school premises, in Moradabad.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performs ‘Kanya Pujan’ on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami, at Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas during the inauguration of Bvlgari's Serpenti Infinito Exhibition in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
India's Sumit at the medal ceremony for Men's Javelin Throw F64 final during the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, in New Delhi.
People visit the Alipore Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal themed on “Cha-Pan Utar”, translates to tea as a journey, during the 'Durga Puja' 2025, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta pays tribute to the mortal remains of party leader VK Malhotra, at Delhi party office, in New Delhi. Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Parvesh Sahib Singh also seen.
Security personnel stand guard at the 'Swadeshi Mela', at Lalbagh Parade Ground, in Jagdalpur, Bastar district.
Commuters make their way through a waterlogged area following rainfall, in Kamrup, Assam.
A woman takes blessing during ‘Kanya Pujan’ at a Durga Puja pandal on the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri's Maha Navami, in Kolkata, West Bengal.
Indian Navy’s Submarine Rescue Unit (East) at Exercise Pacific Reach (XPR-25), hosted by the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar pays tribute to singer Zubeen Garg, in Jorhat, Assam.
People gather in large numbers to board a train amid heavy rush during Navami festival celebrations, in Patna, Bihar.
J&K Police Special Operations Group (SOG) officials keep vigil near the International Border ahead of the festive season on the city outskirts, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.