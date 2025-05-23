Day In Pics: May 23, 2025

Kannada activists raise slogans during their protest against actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been chosen as brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap, at the entrance of the company premises at Yeshwanthpur, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Police personnel stand guard as Ujjain Development Authority begins a major demolition drive in Begum Bagh area as part of the Mahakal Temple road widening project, in Ujjain.
Preparations underway at Jamboree Ground in BHEL area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, in Bhopal. Modi will address a women empowerment convention on May 31.
People move to collect water for drinking purposes from a pond that has rain water stored, amidst a shortage in the area located not far from the River Ganga, in Shankargarh on the outskirts of Prayagraj.
In this image posted by @AITCofficial via X, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose and others at a hospital during a visit to affected areas after the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.
A police official stands guard amid tight security during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.
An army official pays tribute to the mortal remains of sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists on Thursday during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Kishtwar district, during his wreath laying ceremony at Satwari, in Jammu district.
In this image posted by @IndianEmbTokyo via X, a member of multi-party delegation and JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha addresses an interaction with the Diplomatic Corps, in Tokyo, Japan.
In this image released by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, in New Delhi.
In this image posted by @vijaysharmacg via X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to late CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando of the CRPF jawan Mehul Bhai Nandlal Solanki, who lost his life during an encounter with Naxalites in the state's Bijapur district, during his tribute ceremony, in Raipur.
Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar takes oath as President of the Tripura Olympic Association, in Agartala.