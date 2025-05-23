National

Day In Pics: May 23, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 23, 2025

Protest against Tamannaah Bhatia in Bengaluru
Protest against Tamannaah Bhatia in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Kannada activists raise slogans during their protest against actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who has been chosen as brand ambassador for Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd. (KSDL), which manufactures Mysore Sandal Soap, at the entrance of the company premises at Yeshwanthpur, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

1/10
Demolition drive for Mahakal Temple road widening project
Demolition drive for Mahakal Temple road widening project | Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard as Ujjain Development Authority begins a major demolition drive in Begum Bagh area as part of the Mahakal Temple road widening project, in Ujjain.

2/10
Preparations for PMs visit in Bhopal
Preparations for PM's visit in Bhopal | Photo: PTI

Preparations underway at Jamboree Ground in BHEL area ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, in Bhopal. Modi will address a women empowerment convention on May 31.

3/10
Drinking water shortage near Prayagraj
Drinking water shortage near Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

People move to collect water for drinking purposes from a pond that has rain water stored, amidst a shortage in the area located not far from the River Ganga, in Shankargarh on the outskirts of Prayagraj.

4/10
TMC delegation visit shelling affected areas in J-K
TMC delegation visit shelling affected areas in J-K | Photo: @AITCofficial on X via PTI

In this image posted by @AITCofficial via X, TMC leader Sagarika Ghose and others at a hospital during a visit to affected areas after the recent military conflict between India and Pakistan, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

5/10
Cordon and search op in J-Ks Kishtwar
Cordon and search op in J-K's Kishtwar | Photo: PTI

A police official stands guard amid tight security during an ongoing anti-terror operation, in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir.

6/10
Wreath laying ceremony of army jawan killed during search op in J-K
Wreath laying ceremony of army jawan killed during search op in J-K | Photo: PTI

An army official pays tribute to the mortal remains of sepoy Gaykar Sandip Pandurang, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists on Thursday during a cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Kishtwar district, during his wreath laying ceremony at Satwari, in Jammu district.

7/10
Multi-party delegation in Japan
Multi-party delegation in Japan | Photo: @IndianEmbTokyo on X via PTI

In this image posted by @IndianEmbTokyo via X, a member of multi-party delegation and JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha addresses an interaction with the Diplomatic Corps, in Tokyo, Japan.

8/10
Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025
Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image released by PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and others during the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025, in New Delhi.

9/10
Cgarh CM, Dty CM pays tribute to jawan killed during anti-Naxal ops
C'garh CM, Dty CM pays tribute to jawan killed during anti-Naxal ops | Photo: @vijaysharmacg on X via PTI

In this image posted by @vijaysharmacg via X, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to late CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) commando of the CRPF jawan Mehul Bhai Nandlal Solanki, who lost his life during an encounter with Naxalites in the state's Bijapur district, during his tribute ceremony, in Raipur.

10/10
Dipa Karmakar takes oath as President of the Tripura Olympic Association
Dipa Karmakar takes oath as President of the Tripura Olympic Association | Photo: PTI

Olympian and Padma Shri awardee Dipa Karmakar takes oath as President of the Tripura Olympic Association, in Agartala.

