National

Day In Pics: May 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 23, 2024

Congress public meeting in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress leader and candidate from Rae Bareli constituency Rahul Gandhi with party leader and INDIA bloc candidate from North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar, party leaders Sachin Pilot and KC Venugopal and others during a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

1/5
Buddha Purnima festival in West Bengal
Buddha Purnima festival in West Bengal | Photo: PTI

Buddhist monks offer prayers to Lord Buddha on the occasion of the Buddha Purnima (Vaishakh Purnima) festival at Mahabodhi Society, in Kolkata.

2/5
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Supporters during a public meeting to be addressed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

3/5
Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 200th election rally
Tejashwi Yadav celebrates 200th election rally | Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrates his 200th election rally with Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani, by cutting a cate in a chopper, in Patna.

4/5
Arvind Kejriwal with his family
Arvind Kejriwal with his family | Photo: PTI

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal with his family waits for a Delhi Police team in connection with AAP MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case, at his residence, in New Delhi.

5/5
Preparations for 6th phase of LS polls
Preparations for 6th phase of LS polls Photo: PTI

Vehicles parked at a distribution centre before poll officials leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the sixth phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.

