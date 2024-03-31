National

Day In Pics: March 31, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 31, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
INDIA bloc''s Loktantra Bachao rally in Delhi Photo: PTI

Rahul-Priyanka Brigade members display placards as they arrive to attend INDIA bloc's Loktantra Bachao rally at Ramleela Maidan, in New Delhi.

1/6
Run%20for%20Democracy%20in%20Jabalpur
Run for Democracy in Jabalpur Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People participate in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness, in Jabalpur.

Advertisement

2/6
Saayoni%20Ghosh%20campaigns
Saayoni Ghosh campaigns Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Trinamool Congress candidate from Jadavpur Constituency Saayoni Ghosh with West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas (L) during her election campaign for the upcpoming Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

Advertisement

3/6
Voter%20awareness%20campaign
Voter awareness campaign Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Madhya Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, Collector Bhopal Kaushlendra Vikram Singh and beauty pageants Reenu Yadav, Mrs India International-2022 and Apeksha Dabral Univeral Women India -2024 flag off a vehicle rally to raise a voter awareness, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

4/6
Run%20for%20Democracy%20in%20Jabalpur
Run for Democracy in Jabalpur Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Animal activists participate in the 'Run for Democracy' to raise voting awareness, in Jabalpur.

Advertisement

5/6
Digvijaya%20Singh%20in%20Agar%20Malwa
Digvijaya Singh in Agar Malwa Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performs a 'Yajna' at Maa Baglamukhi Mata temple during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections at Susner, in Agar Malwa district.

Advertisement

6/6
Easter%20Sunday%20in%20Moradabad
Easter Sunday in Moradabad Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Children take part in a program on Easter Sunday, in Moradabad.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita