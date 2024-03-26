Day In Pics: March 26, 2024

Flower petals being showered on the idol of Ram Lalla during 'Rangotsav' celebrations at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
A rooftop view of the historic Women Hospital building of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) days after beginning of the demolition of its front portion, in Patna.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Holi celebrations, in Gorakhpur.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate GM Saroori leaves from his residence to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua.
Police personnel play with colour and dance during Holi celebrations, in Bhopal.
Police personnel play with colour and dance during Holi celebrations, in Bikaner.
Security personnel check identification cards of commuters outside Patel Chowk metro station amid tight security arrangements in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K Stalin with party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during election campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Thoothukudi.
BJP National President JP Nadda during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.