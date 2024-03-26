National

Day In Pics: March 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 26, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
26 March 2024
26 March 2024
       
Photo: PTI

Flower petals being showered on the idol of Ram Lalla during 'Rangotsav' celebrations at the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

1/9
Demolition%20of%20Women%20Hospital%20of%20PMCH
Demolition of Women Hospital of PMCH Photo: PTI
A rooftop view of the historic Women Hospital building of the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) days after beginning of the demolition of its front portion, in Patna.

2/9
Yogi%20Adityanath%20in%20Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Holi celebrations, in Gorakhpur.

3/9
GM%20Saroori%20leaves%20to%20file%20nomination%20for%20LS%20polls
GM Saroori leaves to file nomination for LS polls Photo: PTI
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) candidate GM Saroori leaves from his residence to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Kathua.

4/9
Police%20personnel%20celebrate%20Holi
Police personnel celebrate Holi Photo: PTI
Police personnel play with colour and dance during Holi celebrations, in Bhopal.

5/9
Police%20personnel%20celebrate%20Holi
Police personnel celebrate Holi Photo: PTI
Police personnel play with colour and dance during Holi celebrations, in Bikaner.

6/9
Yogi%20Adityanath%20in%20Gorakhpur
Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during Holi celebrations, in Gorakhpur.

7/9
AAP%20protest%20call%3A%20Security%20at%20Patel%20Chowk%20metro%20station
AAP protest call: Security at Patel Chowk metro station Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Security personnel check identification cards of commuters outside Patel Chowk metro station amid tight security arrangements in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

8/9
MK%20Stalin%20and%20Kanimozhi%20in%20Thoothukudi
MK Stalin and Kanimozhi in Thoothukudi Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief M.K Stalin with party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during election campaign ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Thoothukudi.

9/9
Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
BJP National President JP Nadda during Holi celebrations at his residence, in New Delhi.

