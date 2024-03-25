Day In Pics: March 25, 2024

Excavation work underway in Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai, in Beed district, Maharashtra. Two temple bases were found by the Archaeology department of the Maharashtra government during the excavation, according to officials.
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Thane.
Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Paheredar arrives for a port call in Manila, Philippines.
Relatives and family members outside the burn ward of a hospital where the people who were injured in a fire that broke out during 'bhasma aarti' in the Mahakal Temple are being treated, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.
Young women apply colour on each other during 'Basant Utsav' celebrations, in Kolkata.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with police personnel during Holi celebrations at his residence, in Thane.
People play with colours on the occasion of Holi festival, in Varanasi.
Foreign nationals during Holi celebrations, in Bikaner.
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Guwahati.
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, at Khatu Shyam temple in Lucknow.
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Nagaon.
Congress candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Karti Chidambaram files nomination papers before District Returning Officer Asha Ajith, in Sivaganga.
Karnataka MLA G. Janardhan Reddy joins BJP in the presence of senior party leader B. S. Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the 'Dhuleti Mahotsav' celebrations.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during a meeting, in Singapore.
Saints spray coloured water during Holi celebrations, in Surat.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits people injured in a fire that broke out during 'bhasma aarti' in the Mahakal Temple, at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.