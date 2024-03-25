National

Day In Pics: March 25, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 25, 2024

25 March 2024
25 March 2024
       
Temple bases found during excavation in Ambajogai | Photo: PTI

Excavation work underway in Sakaleshwar temple premises near Ambajogai, in Beed district, Maharashtra. Two temple bases were found by the Archaeology department of the Maharashtra government during the excavation, according to officials.

Holi celebrations in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Hyderabad.

Holi celebrations in Thane | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, in Thane.

ICGS Samudra Paheredar in Manila | Photo: AP/PTI
Indian Coast Guard Ship Samudra Paheredar arrives for a port call in Manila, Philippines.

Fire at Mahakal Temple in Ujjain | Photo: PTI
Relatives and family members outside the burn ward of a hospital where the people who were injured in a fire that broke out during 'bhasma aarti' in the Mahakal Temple are being treated, in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

Basant Utsav celebrations in Kolkata | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Young women apply colour on each other during 'Basant Utsav' celebrations, in Kolkata.

Holi celebrations at Eknath Shinde's residence | Photo: PTI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with police personnel during Holi celebrations at his residence, in Thane.

Holi celebrations in Varanasi | Photo: PTI
People play with colours on the occasion of Holi festival, in Varanasi.

Holi celebrations in Bikaner | Photo: PTI
Foreign nationals during Holi celebrations, in Bikaner.

Holi celebrations in Guwahati | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Guwahati.

Holi celebrations in Lucknow | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
People play with colours during Holi festival celebrations, at Khatu Shyam temple in Lucknow.

Holi celebrations in Nagaon | Photo: PTI
People play with colours during Holi celebrations, in Nagaon.

Karti Chidambaram files nomination for LS polls | Photo: PTI
Congress candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Karti Chidambaram files nomination papers before District Returning Officer Asha Ajith, in Sivaganga.

G. Janardhan Reddy joins BJP | Photo: PTI
Karnataka MLA G. Janardhan Reddy joins BJP in the presence of senior party leader B. S. Yediyurappa, in Bengaluru.

Holi celebrations in Gandhinagar | Photo: PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the 'Dhuleti Mahotsav' celebrations.

S. Jaishankar in Singapore | Photo: PTI
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar with Singapore's Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during a meeting, in Singapore.

Holi celebrations in Surat | Photo: PTI
Saints spray coloured water during Holi celebrations, in Surat.

MP CM visits Mahakal Temple fire injured | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visits people injured in a fire that broke out during 'bhasma aarti' in the Mahakal Temple, at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore.

