National

Day In Pics: March 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 22, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
22 March 2024
22 March 2024
       
One killed in under-construction bridge collapse Photo: PTI

People stand near the collapsed portion of an under-construction bridge being built over the Koshi river, in Supaul.

1/12
Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

AAP supporters raise slogans against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, outside the party office, in New Delhi.

Advertisement

2/12
Ram%20Mandir%20Rath%20Yatra%20in%2048%20US%20States
Ram Mandir Rath Yatra in 48 US States Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Exteriors of a car decorated with Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla stickers ahead of the Ram Mandir Rath Yatra which will kick off from Chicago on Monday and visit 851 temples in 48 States, crossing more than 8,000 over the next 60 days.

Advertisement

3/12
Atishi%20addresses%20press%20conference%20in%20Delhi
Atishi addresses press conference in Delhi Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

4/12
ISRO%27%27s%20Pushpak
ISRO''s Pushpak Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pushpak, a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV-TD), makes a landing autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position, at Aeronautical Test Range, in Chitradurga.

Advertisement

5/12
Miami%20Open%20tennis%20tournament
Miami Open tennis tournament Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Maria Sakkari, of Greece, left, clasps hands with Yue Yuan, of China, after Sakkari won in their women's second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Advertisement

6/12
AAP%20workers%20protest%20in%20Delhi
AAP workers protest in Delhi Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, shout protest slogans outside the office of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.

Advertisement

7/12
Photo: AP/Dar Yasin
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police officers detain a member of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal, in Srinagar, Kashmir.

8/12
AAP%20workers%20protest%20in%20Delhi
AAP workers protest in Delhi PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.

9/12
AAP%20workers%20protest%20in%20Delhi
AAP workers protest in Delhi Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP workers stage a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.

10/12
PM%20Modi%20arrives%20in%20Bhutan
PM Modi arrives in Bhutan Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay upon the former's arrival at the Paro International Airport, in Bhutan.

11/12
PM%20Modi%20arrives%20in%20Bhutan
PM Modi arrives in Bhutan Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Paro International Airport, in Bhutan.

12/12
Protest%20over%20Kejriwal%27%27s%20arrest
Protest over Kejriwal''s arrest Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel detain AAP supporters during a protest over the arrest of their party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, in Surat.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Women Are Voting In Record Numbers But Still Fall Behind In Electoral Politics
  2. Taylor Swift's 'Static Noise' Video Is No.1 On iTunes Top Videos Chart, Teases 'The Tortured Poets Department' Album
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Grant Page Dies At 85: Iconic ‘Mad Max’ Stuntman Passes Away After Suffering A Fatal Car Crash
  5. IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Meets Alan Walker- RCB Unbox Event Unites Cricket And Music
  6. CAA Doesn’t Take Anyone’s Citizenship, Centre Tells SC, Seeks Time To Reply On Pleas Challenging Law
  7. Zomato 'Pure Veg Fleet' Row: CEO Deepinder Goyal Rolls Back Green Dress Code Amid Backlash
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: ECI Takes Note Of Non-compliance On Unauthorised Political Ads