Day In Pics: March 22, 2024

People stand near the collapsed portion of an under-construction bridge being built over the Koshi river, in Supaul.
AAP supporters raise slogans against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, outside the party office, in New Delhi.
Exteriors of a car decorated with Ram Mandir and Ram Lalla stickers ahead of the Ram Mandir Rath Yatra which will kick off from Chicago on Monday and visit 851 temples in 48 States, crossing more than 8,000 over the next 60 days.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Pushpak, a Reusable Launch Vehicle (RLV-TD), makes a landing autonomously with precision on the runway after being released from an off-nominal position, at Aeronautical Test Range, in Chitradurga.
Maria Sakkari, of Greece, left, clasps hands with Yue Yuan, of China, after Sakkari won in their women's second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla.
Supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party, or Common Man's Party, shout protest slogans outside the office of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.
Police officers detain a member of Aam Admi Party, or Common Man's Party, during a protest against the arrest of their party leader Arvind Kejriwal, in Srinagar, Kashmir.
Delhi Minister Atishi with AAP workers being detained during a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
Delhi Ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj with AAP workers stage a protest at ITO against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay upon the former's arrival at the Paro International Airport, in Bhutan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Paro International Airport, in Bhutan.
Police personnel detain AAP supporters during a protest over the arrest of their party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate, in Surat.