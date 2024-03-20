National

Day In Pics: March 20, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 20, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 20, 2024
March 20, 2024
       
Jai Prakash Patel joins Congress | Photo: PTI/N Victor Singh

BJP leader from Jharkhand Jai Prakash Patel joins Congress Party in the presence of Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Rajesh Thakur, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Alamgir Alam, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

1/30
Holi%20at%20Dwarkadhish%20Temple%20in%20Mathura
Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.

Advertisement
2/30
Holi%20at%20Dwarkadhish%20Temple%20in%20Mathura
Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.

Advertisement
3/30
Budaun%20double%20murder
Budaun double murder | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel deployed outside the residence of Sajid, who allegedly killed two boys on Tuesday, at Sakhanu village in Budaun district. Sajid was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials.

4/30
Start-up%20Mahakumbh%20in%20Delhi
Start-up Mahakumbh in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/30
PoJK%20refugees%20protest%20in%20Jammu
PoJK refugees protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) refugees raise slogans during a protest in Jammu.

Advertisement
6/30
DMK%20releases%20candidates%20list%20and%20manifesto
DMK releases candidates list and manifesto | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin with party leaders TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, D Raja and others releases the party's candidates' list and manifesto during a party meeting, in Chennai.

Advertisement
7/30
S%20Jaishankar%20speaks%20at%20the%203rd%20Summit%20for%20Democracy
S Jaishankar speaks at the 3rd Summit for Democracy | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union External Affairs S Jaishankar speaks at the 3rd Summit for Democracy.

8/30
Start-up%20Mahakumbh%20in%20Delhi
Start-up Mahakumbh in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrives to inaugurate Start-up Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

9/30
Jai%20Prakash%20Patel%20joins%20Congress
Jai Prakash Patel joins Congress | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP leader from Jharkhand Jai Prakash Patel as he joins Congress Party, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.

10/30
CP%20Radhakrishnan%20takes%20oath%20as%20Telangana%20Guv
CP Radhakrishnan takes oath as Telangana Guv | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan being congratulated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after taking oath as the Governor of Telangana, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad. Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe is also seen.

11/30
Voter%20awareness%20campaign%20in%20Bhopal
Voter awareness campaign in Bhopal | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Vehicles after being flagged off to raise voter awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

12/30
Holi%20at%20Dwarkadhish%20Temple%20in%20Mathura
Holi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Mathura | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.

13/30
Budaun%20double%20murder
Budaun double murder | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Family members and relatives mourn after two boys were killed by a local barber on Tuesday, in Budaun. The accused was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials.

14/30
Shirdi%20Sai%20Electricals%20facility
Shirdi Sai Electricals facility | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Sonkar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A consignment of transformers manufactured at Kadapa plant of Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), in YSR district, Andhra Pradesh.

15/30
Trichy%20candidate%20Rajendran
Trichy candidate Rajendran | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rajendran, a retired government driver who came to file his candidature from Trichy constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, wears credit cards around his neck, in Tiruchirappalli.

16/30
Devendra%20Fadnavis%20press%20conference%20in%20Mumbai
Devendra Fadnavis press conference in Mumbai | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai.

17/30
Students%20celebrate%20Holi%20in%20Patna
Students celebrate Holi in Patna | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Students of JD Women's College play with colours ahead the Holi festival, in Patna.

18/30
PM%20at%20Start-up%20Mahakumbh%20in%20Delhi
PM at Start-up Mahakumbh in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

19/30
PM%20at%20Start-up%20Mahakumbh%20in%20Delhi
PM at Start-up Mahakumbh in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

20/30
India%20general%20elections%202024
India general elections 2024 | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A large model of a woman's finger pressing a button of an electronic voting machine is displayed outside the office of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. From April 19 to June 1, nearly 970 million Indians - or over 10% of the world's population - will vote in the country's general elections. The mammoth electoral exercise is the biggest anywhere in the world - and will take 44 days to complete before results are announced on June 4.

21/30
Shirdi%20Sai%20Electricals%20facility
Shirdi Sai Electricals facility | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Sonkar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Transformers being manufactured at Kadapa plant of Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), in YSR District, Andhra Pradesh.

22/30
SAIC%20motor%20and%20JSW%20joint%20venture
SAIC motor and JSW joint venture | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Managing Director of JSW Cement Parth Jindal unveils MG Cyberster electric sports car under SAIC Motor and JSW group’s joint venture, in Mumbai.

23/30
Religious%20procession%20in%20Beawar
Religious procession in Beawar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees take part in a religious procession of deity 'Khatu Shyam Baba' ahead of the Holi festival, in Beawar.

24/30
Samsung%20Galaxy%20A55%205G%2C%20A%2035%205G%20launched
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G, A 35 5G launched | Photo: PTI/R Senthil Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Samsung India General Manager (Mobile Business) Akshay Rao interacts with the media during the launch of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A 35 5G smartphones, in Chennai.

25/30
Rangbhari%20Ekadashi%20in%20Ayodhya
Rangbhari Ekadashi in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Devotees and priests take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Rangbhari Ekadashi', in Ayodhya.

26/30
Priyanka%20Chopra%20and%20Nick%20Jonas%20at%20Ram%20Temple
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Ram Temple | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband American songwriter, singer and actor Nick Jonas and daughter visits the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.

27/30
LS%20polls%20preparation
LS polls preparation | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.

28/30
World%20Sparrow%20Day
World Sparrow Day | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A sparrow perches on a tree, seen on World Sparrow Day, in Moradabad.

29/30
Jan%20Adhikar%20Party%20merges%20with%20Congress
Jan Adhikar Party merges with Congress | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress in the presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. Yadav on Wednesday merged his party with the Congress party.

30/30
PM%20at%20Start-up%20Mahakumbh%20in%20Delhi
PM at Start-up Mahakumbh in Delhi | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.

Tags
Advertisement
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement