Day In Pics: March 20, 2024

BJP leader from Jharkhand Jai Prakash Patel joins Congress Party in the presence of Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Rajesh Thakur, Ghulam Ahmad Mir and Alamgir Alam, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.
Advertisement
Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.
Advertisement
Security personnel deployed outside the residence of Sajid, who allegedly killed two boys on Tuesday, at Sakhanu village in Budaun district. Sajid was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Pakistan occupied Jammu & Kashmir (POJK) refugees raise slogans during a protest in Jammu.
Advertisement
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin with party leaders TR Baalu, Kanimozhi, D Raja and others releases the party's candidates' list and manifesto during a party meeting, in Chennai.
Advertisement
Union External Affairs S Jaishankar speaks at the 3rd Summit for Democracy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Piyush Goyal arrives to inaugurate Start-up Mahakumbh at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
BJP leader from Jharkhand Jai Prakash Patel as he joins Congress Party, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan being congratulated by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after taking oath as the Governor of Telangana, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad. Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Alok Aradhe is also seen.
Vehicles after being flagged off to raise voter awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
Devotees celebrate with colours during Holi celebration at the Dwarkadhish Temple, in Mathura.
Family members and relatives mourn after two boys were killed by a local barber on Tuesday, in Budaun. The accused was gunned down in an encounter hours later, according to officials.
A consignment of transformers manufactured at Kadapa plant of Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), in YSR district, Andhra Pradesh.
Rajendran, a retired government driver who came to file his candidature from Trichy constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, wears credit cards around his neck, in Tiruchirappalli.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses the media, at Nariman Point, in Mumbai.
Students of JD Women's College play with colours ahead the Holi festival, in Patna.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.
A large model of a woman's finger pressing a button of an electronic voting machine is displayed outside the office of Election Commission of India in New Delhi. From April 19 to June 1, nearly 970 million Indians - or over 10% of the world's population - will vote in the country's general elections. The mammoth electoral exercise is the biggest anywhere in the world - and will take 44 days to complete before results are announced on June 4.
Transformers being manufactured at Kadapa plant of Shirdi Sai Electricals Ltd (SSEL), in YSR District, Andhra Pradesh.
Managing Director of JSW Cement Parth Jindal unveils MG Cyberster electric sports car under SAIC Motor and JSW group’s joint venture, in Mumbai.
Devotees take part in a religious procession of deity 'Khatu Shyam Baba' ahead of the Holi festival, in Beawar.
Samsung India General Manager (Mobile Business) Akshay Rao interacts with the media during the launch of Samsung Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A 35 5G smartphones, in Chennai.
Devotees and priests take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Rangbhari Ekadashi', in Ayodhya.
Actor Priyanka Chopra with her husband American songwriter, singer and actor Nick Jonas and daughter visits the Ram Temple, in Ayodhya.
A man arranges scarves of political parties at a shop, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mumbai.
A sparrow perches on a tree, seen on World Sparrow Day, in Moradabad.
Jan Adhikar Party chief Pappu Yadav joins Congress in the presence of Congress leader Pawan Khera, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. Yadav on Wednesday merged his party with the Congress party.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Startup Mahakumbh' at the Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi.