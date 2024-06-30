Day In Pics: June 30, 2024

India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid poses for photos during celebration after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat being welcomed by supporters upon his arrival at Jodhpur railway station.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty during their visit at the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, in London.
A combo of pictures show the signboards put up by Pune Rural Police and the Irrigation Department cautioning revellers against entering the dam waters at Pavana Dam, in the Maval tehsil of Pune district.
Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and others listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first radio address after the Lok Sabha polls on ‘Mann Ki Baat’, in New Delhi.
Vendors sell pineapples, in Guwahati. Floods caused by incessant rains have pushed up the prices of food items, specially vegetables, in Assam.
In this file photo, India’s Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a T20 cricket match against England, in Ahmedabad. Two of Indian cricket's all-time greats, skipper Sharma and superstar Kohli, announced their retirement from T20 Internationals after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Delhi Water Minister and AAP leader Atishi inspects the pumping house of Chandrawal Water Treatment Plant which got flooded, damaging the motors, due to rains, in New Delhi.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged street following rains, in Surat.
India's captain Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah during celebration after India defeated South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match, at Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma speaks on the phone during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Modi congratulated Rohit Sharma for his splendid captaincy and appreciated his T20 career.
Indian cricket team’s Head Coach Rahul Dravid speaks on the phone during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Modi spoke to the Indian cricket team on the phone on Sunday and congratulated its members on their World Cup win.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli speaks on the phone during a call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Modi lauded Virat Kohli for his innings in the final match, besides his overall contribution to Indian cricket.