Day In Pics: June 26, 2024

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. Party MPs K C Venugopal and K Suresh are also seen.
BCCI President Roger Binny, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, cricketers Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj during celebrations of the anniversary of India's victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan with BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi at LNJP hospital to enquire about her health, in New Delhi. Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in the national capital.
Devotees wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu. The 52-day long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from June 29.
People wait in a queue to cast their votes during election to Konkan Graduates constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Thane.