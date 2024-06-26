National

Day In Pics: June 26, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 26, 2024

Mallikarjun Kharge greets Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge greets Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in New Delhi. Party MPs K C Venugopal and K Suresh are also seen.

1/5
1983 World Cup victory anniversary
1983 World Cup victory anniversary Photo: PTI

BCCI President Roger Binny, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Ravi Shastri, cricketers Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj during celebrations of the anniversary of India's victory in 1983 Cricket World Cup.

2/5
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha
First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Union Minister Chirag Paswan with BJP MP and actor Kangana Ranaut at the Parliament House complex during the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

3/5
Akhilesh Yadav visits Atishi at LNJP
Akhilesh Yadav visits Atishi at LNJP Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav visits Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi at LNJP hospital to enquire about her health, in New Delhi. Atishi was hospitalised on Tuesday after her health deteriorated during her indefinite hunger strike over the water crisis in the national capital.

4/5
Amarnath Yatra registration in Jammu
Amarnath Yatra registration in Jammu Photo: PTI

Devotees wait in a queue to get themselves registered for the upcoming pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, in Jammu. The 52-day long Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to begin from June 29.

5/5
Polling for 4 seats of Maharashtra legislative council
Polling for 4 seats of Maharashtra legislative council Photo: PTI

People wait in a queue to cast their votes during election to Konkan Graduates constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Council, in Thane.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Four Of Family Die In Wall Collapse In Karnataka
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Pune Doctor, His Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  3. Bengaluru: Students, Techies Clean Up Balagere Road Silt After No Action By Authorities; State Govt Reacts
  4. AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Hears Public Grievances In Kuppam Assembly Constituency
  5. Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion Of Infidelity In Rajasthan
Entertainment News
  1. Uorfi Javed Defends 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' Armaan Malik And His Wives: If They Are Happy, Who Are We To Judge?
  2. BTS' V To Release Photobook With Personal Anecdotes And Pictures Amidst Military Enlistment
  3. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna To Reportedly Star In Horror Comedy 'Vampires Of Vijay Nagar'
  4. Nana Patekar Reveals Why He Had A Fallout With Sanjay Leela Bhansali During 'Khamoshi' Shoot
  5. David Corenswet Gets Netizens Talking With His Look As Clark Kent After 'Superman' Set Pictures Go Viral
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Preview, T20 WC Semi-Final: Can AFG Defeat Unbeaten SA For Final Berth?
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  3. ENG Vs SLO, UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Are Mismanaging Stars, Calls For Kobbie Mainoo To Start
  4. Kapil Dev Tees Off As New President Of Professional Golf Tour Of India
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 1st Semi-Final: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To
World News
  1. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
  2. Suspected Houthi Attack Targets A Ship In The Gulf Of Aden, While Iraq-Claimed Attack Targets Eilat
  3. Indian-American Motel Manager In Oklahoma Collapses After Getting Punched By Man, Dies | On Cam
  4. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  5. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha Speaker Election: Om Birla Beats INDIA Bloc's K Suresh By Voice Vote | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; WI-W Beat SL-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: Pune Doctor, His Daughter Test Positive For Zika Virus; Encounter On In J&K's Doda