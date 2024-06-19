National

Day In Pics: June 19, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 19, 2024

Weather: Waterlogging after rain in Assam | Photo: PTI

A mother carries her child as she wades through a waterlogged road during rain, in Guwahati.

Rahul Gandhis birthday celebration at AICC HQ
Rahul Gandhi's birthday celebration at AICC HQ | Photo: PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cuts cake during his birthday celebration, in the presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal at AICC headquarter, in New Delhi.

Inauguration of Nalanda University
Inauguration of Nalanda University | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the inauguration of Nalanda University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

PM Modi inaugurates Nalanda University
PM Modi inaugurates Nalanda University | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir, in Nalanda district. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister S Jaishankar are also seen.

T20 Cricket WCup: India practice
T20 Cricket WCup: India practice | Photo: PTI

India's Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rescue operation in Sikkim
Rescue operation in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

Troops of Trishakti Corps during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Bangle Industry in UPs Firozabad
Bangle Industry in UP's Firozabad | Photo: PTI/Uzmi Athar

Bangle making workers inside a factory, in Firozabad.

Dalai Lama meets US Congressional delegation
Dalai Lama meets US Congressional delegation | Photo: PTI

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the US Congressional delegation pose for a group photo after a meeting at his residence, in Dharamsala,

BJP protest over Delhi water crisis
BJP protest over Delhi water crisis | Photo: PTI

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi party President Virendra Sachdeva with other party leaders and workers during a protest against the Delhi Government over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Nalanda
PM Modi in Nalanda | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

Rahul Gandhis birthday celebration
Rahul Gandhi's birthday celebration | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Artists perform outside the AICC headquarters during a celebration programme on party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday, in New Delhi.

T20 Cricket WCup: India practice
T20 Cricket WCup: India practice | Photo: PTI

India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Atishi PC
Atishi PC | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

PM Modi in Bihar
PM Modi in Bihar | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates during the inauguration of Nalanda University, in Nalanda district, Bihar.

AAP protest over NEET 2024 results
AAP protest over NEET 2024 results | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Members of AAP youth and student's wing stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, near Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, in New Delhi.

Chirag Paswan PC
Chirag Paswan PC | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

