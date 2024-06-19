Day In Pics: June 19, 2024

A mother carries her child as she wades through a waterlogged road during rain, in Guwahati.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi cuts cake during his birthday celebration, in the presence of party President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal at AICC headquarter, in New Delhi.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar speaks during the inauguration of Nalanda University by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Nalanda district, Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir, in Nalanda district. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha and Union Minister S Jaishankar are also seen.
India's Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh and others during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Troops of Trishakti Corps during a rescue operation of locals and tourists after landslides, in North Sikkim district, Tuesday, June 18, 2024.
Bangle making workers inside a factory, in Firozabad.
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama with former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of the US Congressional delegation pose for a group photo after a meeting at his residence, in Dharamsala,
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi party President Virendra Sachdeva with other party leaders and workers during a protest against the Delhi Government over the ongoing water crisis in the national capital, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara, in Nalanda district, Bihar.
Artists perform outside the AICC headquarters during a celebration programme on party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday, in New Delhi.
India's Jasprit Bumrah during a practice session ahead of an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match between India and Afghanistan, in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Delhi Minister Atishi addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Sinha and other delegates during the inauguration of Nalanda University, in Nalanda district, Bihar.
Members of AAP youth and student's wing stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in NEET 2024 exam results, near Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, in New Delhi.
Union Minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.