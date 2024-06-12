Day In Pics: June 12, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a roadshow amid his first visit to Kerala after the Lok Sabha election results, in Wayanad district.
Odisha’s Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi during a meeting with former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Hours before the BJP government takes oath of office, Majhi met Patnaik on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur during oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs of the assembly bypolls, in Shimla.
Army personnel arrives near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far.
Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra assumes office at Transport Bhavan, in New Delhi.
BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman greets others as she assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi.
Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia with Union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar addresses the media after assuming charge of the ministry, at the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, in New Delhi.
A bow follows in the cooling water mist released by an anti-smog gun for relief from the scorching heat, on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
An elderly woman sits near water containers as free water was distributed amid the water crisis, at Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.
