Day In Pics: June 12, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 12, 2024

Rahul Gandhi roadshow in Kerala Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during a roadshow amid his first visit to Kerala after the Lok Sabha election results, in Wayanad district.

1/11
Mohan Charan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik
Mohan Charan Majhi meets Naveen Patnaik Photo: PTI

Odisha’s Chief Minister-designate Mohan Charan Majhi during a meeting with former chief minister Naveen Patnaik. Hours before the BJP government takes oath of office, Majhi met Patnaik on Wednesday and invited him to the swearing-in ceremony.

2/11
Himachal: Oath taking of newly elected MLAs
Himachal: Oath taking of newly elected MLAs Photo: PTI

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri and BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur during oath-taking ceremony of newly elected MLAs of the assembly bypolls, in Shimla.

3/11
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala Photo: PTI

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi being greeted by a kid during a rally, in Malappuram, Kerala.

4/11
Encounter in Kathua
Encounter in Kathua Photo: PTI

Army personnel arrives near the site of the ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Saida Sukhal village in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district. One terrorist and a CRPF jawan have been killed and one civilian injured in the firing so far.

5/11
MoS Harsh Malhotra takes charge
MoS Harsh Malhotra takes charge Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Minister of State for Road Transport Harsh Malhotra assumes office at Transport Bhavan, in New Delhi.

6/11
Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister
Sitharaman assumes charge as Finance Minister Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

BJP MP Nirmala Sitharaman greets others as she assumes charge as Finance Minister, at the South Block, in New Delhi.

7/11
J Scindia assumes charge as Union Minister
J Scindia assumes charge as Union Minister Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Union Minister for Development of North-Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia with Union Minister of State for DoNER Sukanta Majumdar addresses the media after assuming charge of the ministry, at the Vigyan Bhawan Annexe, in New Delhi.

8/11
Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi
Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

A bow follows in the cooling water mist released by an anti-smog gun for relief from the scorching heat, on a hot summer day, in New Delhi.

9/11
Water crisis in Delhi
Water crisis in Delhi Photo: PTI

An elderly woman sits near water containers as free water was distributed amid the water crisis, at Sanjay Camp, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi.

10/11
Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM
Chandrababu Naidu sworn in as Andhra Pradesh CM Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Amaravati.

11/11
