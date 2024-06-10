Day In Pics: June 10, 2024

Union Cabinet Minister S. Jaishankar with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Union Cabinet Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during a meeting, in New Delhi.
An AAP worker being detained during a protest over Delhi water crisis at Mandi House, in New Delhi.
An image captured by SUIT and VELC instruments (Aditya-L1 Mission) shows dynamic activities of the Sun during May 2024.
Newly sworn-in Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP veteran LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi.
Tyres burn during a demonstration by International Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal over the Sunday's terrorist attack in Reasi in which a bus fell off a road into a gorge, in Rajouri.
A driver splashes water on his face to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Kolkata.
Security personnel conduct search operation using drone after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials.
Labourers work on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last week directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm in view of the heatwave conditions in the city.
Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a meeting, in New Delhi.
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with newly elected MP Pappu Yadav during a meeting, in New Delhi.
Students of Patna Women's College stage a protest against the college administration, in Patna.