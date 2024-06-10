National

Day In Pics: June 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 10, 2024

Jaishankar with Maldives Prez Mohamed Muizzu | Photo: PTI

Union Cabinet Minister S. Jaishankar with President of Maldives Mohamed Muizzu during a meeting, in New Delhi.

1/13
Yogi meets Nitin Gadkari
Yogi meets Nitin Gadkari | Photo: PTI

Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting, in New Delhi.

2/13
Jaishankar with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Jaishankar with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Photo: PTI

Union Cabinet Minister S. Jaishankar with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina during a meeting, in New Delhi.

3/13
PM Modi takes charge of office
PM Modi takes charge of office | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes charge of the office, in New Delhi.

4/13
AAP protest in Delhi
AAP protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

An AAP worker being detained during a protest over Delhi water crisis at Mandi House, in New Delhi.

5/13
Aditya-L1 Mission
Aditya-L1 Mission | Photo: PTI

An image captured by SUIT and VELC instruments (Aditya-L1 Mission) shows dynamic activities of the Sun during May 2024.

6/13
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets LK advani
Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets LK advani | Photo: PTI

Newly sworn-in Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan meets BJP veteran LK Advani at his residence, in New Delhi.

7/13
Protest in Rajouri
Protest in Rajouri | Photo: PTI

Tyres burn during a demonstration by International Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Bajrang Dal over the Sunday's terrorist attack in Reasi in which a bus fell off a road into a gorge, in Rajouri.

8/13
Weather: Hot summer day in Kolkata
Weather: Hot summer day in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

A driver splashes water on his face to get relief from the scorching heat on a hot summer day, in Kolkata.

9/13
Security after a terror attack on bus in J&K
Security after a terror attack on bus in J&K | Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct search operation using drone after a bus carrying pilgrims was ambushed by terrorists, in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. At least 9 people were killed and 33 others suffered injuries in the terror attack on the bus, according to officials.

10/13
Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi
Weather: Hot summer day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Labourers work on a hot summer day, in New Delhi. Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena last week directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 pm in view of the heatwave conditions in the city.

11/13
Sonia, Rahul meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
Sonia, Rahul meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina with CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, and AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a meeting, in New Delhi.

12/13
Pappu Yadav meets Priyanka Gandhi
Pappu Yadav meets Priyanka Gandhi | Photo: PTI

AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with newly elected MP Pappu Yadav during a meeting, in New Delhi.

13/13
Students of Patna Womens College protest
Students of Patna Women's College protest | Photo: PTI

Students of Patna Women's College stage a protest against the college administration, in Patna.

