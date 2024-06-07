Day In Pics: June 07, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to appear in a court in a defamation case filed against him by the Karnataka BJP unit, in Bengaluru. Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in the case.
Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
Mortal remains of trekkers who lost their lives after being caught in extreme weather conditions in Sahastratal, Uttarkashi, on their arrival in Bengaluru.
NDA MPs attend their parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
BJP leader Narendra Modi meets senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi after he was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, in New Delhi.
BJP leader Narendra Modi meets senior party leader L.K. Advani after he was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, in New Delhi.
Members of the SFI State Committee during a protest at Intermediate Board Office demanding fee control in corporate colleges among other issues, in Hyderabad.
BJP workers celebrate after senior party leader Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, at the party office in Lucknow.
A man walks past the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.
Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari speaks during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.