Day In Pics: June 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 07, 2024

Rahul granted bail in defamation case | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to appear in a court in a defamation case filed against him by the Karnataka BJP unit, in Bengaluru. Gandhi was granted bail by a special court in the case.

1/11
Narendra Modi with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar
Narendra Modi with Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

2/11
Trekkers bodies flown to Bengaluru
Trekkers bodies flown to Bengaluru | Photo: PTI

Mortal remains of trekkers who lost their lives after being caught in extreme weather conditions in Sahastratal, Uttarkashi, on their arrival in Bengaluru.

3/11
Narendra Modi at Samvidhan Sadan
Narendra Modi at Samvidhan Sadan | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi upon his arrival to attend the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

4/11
NDA MPs at Samvidhan Sadan
NDA MPs at Samvidhan Sadan | Photo: PTI

NDA MPs attend their parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

5/11
Narendra Modi with NDA leaders
Narendra Modi with NDA leaders | Photo: PTI

BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

6/11
Modi met MM Joshi
Modi met MM Joshi | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Narendra Modi meets senior party leader Murli Manohar Joshi after he was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, in New Delhi.

7/11
Modi met LK Advani
Modi met LK Advani | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Narendra Modi meets senior party leader L.K. Advani after he was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, in New Delhi.

8/11
SFI protest in Hyderabad
SFI protest in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI

Members of the SFI State Committee during a protest at Intermediate Board Office demanding fee control in corporate colleges among other issues, in Hyderabad.

9/11
Celebration after Modi elected NDA Parliamentary Party leader
Celebration after Modi elected NDA Parliamentary Party leader | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

BJP workers celebrate after senior party leader Narendra Modi was elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, at the party office in Lucknow.

10/11
RBI headquarters Mumbai
RBI headquarters Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

A man walks past the RBI headquarters, in Mumbai.

11/11
Nitin Gadkari at Samvidhan Sadan
Nitin Gadkari at Samvidhan Sadan | Photo: PTI

Senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari speaks during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

