Day In Pics: July 18, 2024

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists in a forest village in Doda district.
A pile of mud is seen on a road after a landslide, in Goa. A landslide occurred near Dudhsagar Temple at Anmod Ghat, located on the southern boundary of Goa, in the wee hours of Thursday following incessant rains, disrupting vehicular traffic movement from the state to neighbouring Karnataka, police said.
Debris being cleared from a road blocked after landslides, under Agastyamuni police station area of Rudraprayag district.
Visitors near the Kartavya Path during rain, in New Delhi.
Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra with other party leaders and workers during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., in Bengaluru.
Students display placards in the precinct of the Supreme Court during a hearing on the NEET paper leak case, in New Delhi.
A flooded locality of Thalappuzha following a heavy downpour, in Wayanad.