Day In Pics: February 21, 2024

A farmer equipped to face police tear gas poses for a photo as Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana from New Delhi. The protesting farmers began their march last week, but their efforts to reach the city have been blocked by authorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid fog, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Security personnel stand guard during the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad during the Financial Stability and Development Council Meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.
Police and security personnel keep a vigil near multi-layered barricading ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Security personnel stand ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
In this file photo, Padmashree awardee radio personality Ameen Sayani in Mumbai. The famous radio personality, the iconic voice behind 'Binaca Geetmala', has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday. Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.
Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Security personnel stand guard during the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Tikri Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Budget Session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Students outside an examination centre before appearing for Maharashtra Board’s HSC exam, in Mumbai.
Gulmarg Ski Resort covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Baramulla district.
Students outside an examination centre before appearing for the CBSE class 10 examination, in Gurugram.
Commuters walk past roadblocks on a highway at the Singhu Border during the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.
India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid with others inspects the pitch Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.
India's Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.
England's Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.
RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi with Congress MLCs protest during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna.
Farmer leader and National spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait during a BKU protest at the DM office, in Meerut.
Vehicles move through a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza amid restrictions in view of protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo’ march, in Gurugram.
Students write a Maharashtra Board’s HSC exam at an examination centre at Nagpada, in Mumbai.
Protesting farmers take cover behind a roadblock during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. The Haryana Police on Wednesday hurled tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards the barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Kanpur.
Candidates arrived to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board examination hold placards as part of a voting awareness drive, in Meerut.
Candidates who have cleared Civil Police Officer (CPO) examination get their heads shaved during a protest demanding appointment letters, outside the Kerala Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Farmers take part in a tractor rally called by Bharatiya Kisan Union, in Noida.