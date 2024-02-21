National

Day In Pics: February 21, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 21, 2024

Photo Webdesk
February 21, 2024

Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

A farmer equipped to face police tear gas poses for a photo as Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to the capital near Shambhu border that divides northern Punjab and Haryana from New Delhi. The protesting farmers began their march last week, but their efforts to reach the city have been blocked by authorities.

PM Modi with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis
PM Modi with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid fog, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid fog, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid fog, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during the protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march amid fog, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das and Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Karad during the Financial Stability and Development Council Meeting, at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.

PM Modi with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis
PM Modi with Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotaki during the latter's ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Police and security personnel keep a vigil near multi-layered barricading ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Ameen Sayani passes away at 91
Ameen Sayani passes away at 91 Photo: PTI/Mitesh Bhuvad

In this file photo, Padmashree awardee radio personality Ameen Sayani in Mumbai. The famous radio personality, the iconic voice behind 'Binaca Geetmala', has died at the age of 91, his son Rajil Sayani said on Wednesday. Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital in South Mumbai but could not be saved.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Tikri Border, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Budget session of Bihar Assembly
Budget session of Bihar Assembly Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the Budget Session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

Maha Board HSC exams in Mumbai
Maha Board HSC exams in Mumbai Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Students outside an examination centre before appearing for Maharashtra Board’s HSC exam, in Mumbai.

Snowfall in Baramulla
Snowfall in Baramulla Photo: PTI

Gulmarg Ski Resort covered in snow after fresh snowfall, in Baramulla district.

CBSE Class 1o board exams in Gurugram
CBSE Class 1o board exams in Gurugram Photo: PTI

Students outside an examination centre before appearing for the CBSE class 10 examination, in Gurugram.

Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI

Commuters walk past roadblocks on a highway at the Singhu Border during the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, in New Delhi. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice Photo: PTI

India's Head Coach Rahul Dravid with others inspects the pitch Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice Photo: PTI

India's Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice
IND vs ENG: 4th Test match-Practice Photo: PTI

England's Jonny Bairstow during a practice session ahead of the fourth Test cricket match between India and England, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, in Ranchi.

Budget session of Bihar Assembly
Budget session of Bihar Assembly Photo: PTI

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi with Congress MLCs protest during the Budget session of the state Assembly, in Patna.

BKU protest in Meerut
BKU protest in Meerut Photo: PTI

Farmer leader and National spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Rakesh Tikait during a BKU protest at the DM office, in Meerut.

Farmers Delhi Chalo March
Farmers Delhi Chalo March Photo: PTI

Vehicles move through a traffic jam on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway near Sirhaul toll plaza amid restrictions in view of protesting farmers' 'Delhi Chalo’ march, in Gurugram.

Maha Board HSC Exams in Mumbai
Maha Board HSC Exams in Mumbai Photo: PTI

Students write a Maharashtra Board’s HSC exam at an examination centre at Nagpada, in Mumbai.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers take cover behind a roadblock during their ongoing protest, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. The Haryana Police on Wednesday hurled tear gas shells to disperse farmers from Punjab at Shambhu and Khanauri border points as they tried to move towards the barricades stalling their protest march to Delhi.

Farmers Delhi Chalo march
Farmers Delhi Chalo march Photo: PTI

Protesting farmers disperse after a tear gas firing during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, in Patiala district. Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre's proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi greets supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Kanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board exam
Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board exam Photo: PTI

Candidates arrived to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board examination hold placards as part of a voting awareness drive, in Meerut.

Photo: PTI

Candidates who have cleared Civil Police Officer (CPO) examination get their heads shaved during a protest demanding appointment letters, outside the Kerala Secretariat, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Farmers tractor rally in Noida
Farmers tractor rally in Noida Photo: PTI

Farmers take part in a tractor rally called by Bharatiya Kisan Union, in Noida.

