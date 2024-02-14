Day In Pics: February 14, 2024

Concertina wire laid down at Singhu border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.
School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.
Students offer prayer to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' festival, at a school in Bhubaneswar.
Advertisement
Security personnel deployed at Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Multi-layered barricading installed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala.
Advertisement
Security personnel deployed at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala.
Mising community people perform rituals on the occasion of Ali-Aye-Ligang festival, in Guwahati.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple, in Varanasi.
Multi-layered barricading installed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.
Visually-impaired people block a road during their protest demanding implementation of reservation in jobs, in Chennai.