National

Day In Pics: February 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 14, 2024

Photo Webdesk
February 14, 2024

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI

Concertina wire laid down at Singhu border in view of farmers' protest march, in New Delhi.

Tribute to 2019 Pulwama attack victims
Tribute to 2019 Pulwama attack victims Photo: PTI

School students pay tribute to victims of the 2019 suicide bombing attack by militants in J&K's Pulwama, in Jammu.

Basant Panchami celebrations
Basant Panchami celebrations Photo: PTI

Students offer prayer to Goddess Saraswati on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' festival, at a school in Bhubaneswar.

Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed at Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders
Farmers march: Security at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Multi-layered barricading installed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Farmers March: Tear gas hurled at Punjab border
Farmers March: Tear gas hurled at Punjab border Photo: PTI

Police use tear gas to disperse protesting farmers gathered at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of their 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala.

Farmers March: Security at Punjab border
Farmers March: Security at Punjab border Photo: PTI

Security personnel deployed at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border during the second day of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, near Patiala.

Ali-Aye-Ligang festival in Guwahati
Ali-Aye-Ligang festival in Guwahati Photo: PTI

Mising community people perform rituals on the occasion of Ali-Aye-Ligang festival, in Guwahati.

Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi
Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi Photo: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Sant Ravidas Temple, in Varanasi.

Farmers march: Security arrangements at Delhi borders
Farmers march: Security arrangements at Delhi borders Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Multi-layered barricading installed near Singhu border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march, in New Delhi.

Visually-impaired people protest in Chennai
Visually-impaired people protest in Chennai Phto: PTI/R Senthil Kumar

Visually-impaired people block a road during their protest demanding implementation of reservation in jobs, in Chennai.

