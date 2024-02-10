Day In Pics: February 10, 2024

Security personnel stand guard during NIA’s raid at Gujjar Nagar, in Jammu. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.
An Indonesian ethnic Chinese man lights joss sticks during the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Chinese around the globe are celebrating Lunar New Year that marks the year of the dragon on the Chinese calendar this year.
Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico compete in the mixed duet free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaks during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Mohan Yadav paints on a wall as part of party's 'Wall Writing Abhiyan', in Bhopal.
A tribal artist performs during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with International Court of Justice judge Hilary Charlesworth and Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi.
Worshippers pray as they burn their first joss sticks at a temple to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and others during the 7th Indian Ocean Conference, in Perth.
President Droupadi Murmu with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and others sit against the backdrop of a montage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being played during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Palamu pipeline project, at Medininagar in Palamu district.
A fire extinguisher on standby at a market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa in Haldwani.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits an exhibition during the 'Rajyastariya Krishi Yantrikaran Mela' (Agro Bihar 2024), in Patna.
Artisans at a stall during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.
Tribal artists perform during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Australian parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr. Jagadish Krishnan, in Perth.
A wholesale vegetable market during vegetable traders' statewide strike in protest against the Haryana government, in Gurugram.
A security personnel stands guard during a raid by NIA on an orphanage as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, at Bemina area in Srinagar.
Visitors on the first day of the World Book Fair 2024, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
New Union Ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.
BJP OBC Morcha workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Bhubaneswar.
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde felicitates newly joined party workers, in Thane.
Tibetan monks during a traditional prayer on the first day of 'Losar', the Tibetan New Year, at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla.
Devotees on their way to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.
Artisans give finishing touches to idols of Goddess Saraswati ahead of 'Basant Panchami' festival, on the outskirts of Amritsar.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public rally in the outskirts of Jammu.
People visit Kalaignar centenary live plants show at Semmozhi Poonga, in Chennai.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.
Visitors click photographs of tulips at a lawn near Shanti Path, in New Delhi. The second edition of the 'Tulip Festival' of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced from Saturday on the lawns along Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri of the national capital.
Houthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen and in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.