Day In Pics: February 10, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for February 10, 2024

February 10, 2024

NIA carries out raids in J&K | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard during NIA’s raid at Gujjar Nagar, in Jammu. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.

Lunar New Year of the Dragon
Lunar New Year of the Dragon | Photo: AP/PTI

An Indonesian ethnic Chinese man lights joss sticks during the Lunar New Year celebration at a temple in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Chinese around the globe are celebrating Lunar New Year that marks the year of the dragon on the Chinese calendar this year.

World Aquatics Championships in Doha
World Aquatics Championships in Doha | Photo: AP/PTI

Trinidad Meza Rodriguez and Diego Villalobos Carrillo of Mexico compete in the mixed duet free final of artistic swimming at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

SC Foundation Day lecture in Delhi
SC Foundation Day lecture in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud speaks during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi.

Wall Writing Abhiyan of BJP
Wall Writing Abhiyan of BJP | Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Mohan Yadav paints on a wall as part of party's 'Wall Writing Abhiyan', in Bhopal.

Prez Murmu inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2024
Prez Murmu inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2024 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

A tribal artist performs during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.

SC Foundation Day lecture in Delhi
SC Foundation Day lecture in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice DY Chandrachud with International Court of Justice judge Hilary Charlesworth and Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant during the Foundation Day lecture, in New Delhi.

Chinese will celebrate Lunar New Year
Chinese will celebrate Lunar New Year | Photo: AP/PTI

Worshippers pray as they burn their first joss sticks at a temple to welcome in the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Hong Kong.

S Jaishankar in Australia
S Jaishankar in Australia | Photo: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong and others during the 7th Indian Ocean Conference, in Perth.

Prez Murmu inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2024
Prez Murmu inaugurates Aadi Mahotsav 2024 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

President Droupadi Murmu with Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda and others sit against the backdrop of a montage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi being played during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.

Champai Soren
Champai Soren | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Palamu pipeline project, at Medininagar in Palamu district.

Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area
Curfew at Haldwani's Banbhoolpura area | Photo: PTI

A fire extinguisher on standby at a market amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa in Haldwani.

Agro Bihar 2024
Agro Bihar 2024 | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visits an exhibition during the 'Rajyastariya Krishi Yantrikaran Mela' (Agro Bihar 2024), in Patna.

Aadi Mahotsav 2024 (National Tribal Festival)
Aadi Mahotsav 2024 (National Tribal Festival) | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Artisans at a stall during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.

Aadi Mahotsav 2024 (National Tribal Festival
Aadi Mahotsav 2024 (National Tribal Festival | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Tribal artists perform during the inauguration of 'Aadi Mahotsav 2024' (National Tribal Festival), in New Delhi.

S Jaishankar in Australia
S Jaishankar in Australia | Photo: PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Australian parliamentarians Zaneta Mascarenhas, Varun Ghosh and Dr. Jagadish Krishnan, in Perth.

Vegetable traders strike in Haryana
Vegetable traders strike in Haryana | Photo: PTI

A wholesale vegetable market during vegetable traders' statewide strike in protest against the Haryana government, in Gurugram.

NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir
NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir | Photo: PTI

A security personnel stands guard during a raid by NIA on an orphanage as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, at Bemina area in Srinagar.

World Book Fair 2024 in Delhi
World Book Fair 2024 in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Visitors on the first day of the World Book Fair 2024, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

New Union Ministers Amit Shah, Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal at the Parliament House complex during the Budget session, in New Delhi.

BJP OBC Morcha protest against Rahul
BJP OBC Morcha protest against Rahul | Photo: PTI

BJP OBC Morcha workers stage a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remark that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an OBC family, in Bhubaneswar.

World Book Fair 2024 in Delhi
World Book Fair 2024 in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Visitors on the first day of the World Book Fair 2024, at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Eknath Shinde with party workers in Thane
Eknath Shinde with party workers in Thane | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde felicitates newly joined party workers, in Thane.

Tibetan New Year in Shimla
Tibetan New Year in Shimla | Photo: PTI

Tibetan monks during a traditional prayer on the first day of 'Losar', the Tibetan New Year, at the Dorje Drak Monastery in Shimla.

Devotees at Ram temple
Devotees at Ram temple | Photo: PTI

Devotees on their way to visit the Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Basant Panchami preparations
Basant Panchami preparations | Photo: PTI

Artisans give finishing touches to idols of Goddess Saraswati ahead of 'Basant Panchami' festival, on the outskirts of Amritsar.

DPAP public rally near Jammu
DPAP public rally near Jammu | Photo: PTI

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad addresses a public rally in the outskirts of Jammu.

Live plants show in Chennai
Live plants show in Chennai | Photo: PTI

People visit Kalaignar centenary live plants show at Semmozhi Poonga, in Chennai.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Standalone: NDMC's Tulip Festival
Standalone: NDMC's Tulip Festival | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Visitors click photographs of tulips at a lawn near Shanti Path, in New Delhi. The second edition of the 'Tulip Festival' of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has commenced from Saturday on the lawns along Shanti Path in Chanakyapuri of the national capital.

Houthi supporters attend a rally
Houthi supporters attend a rally | Photo: AP/PTI

Houthi supporters attend a rally against the U.S.-led airstrikes on Yemen and in support of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Yemen, in Sanaa, Yemen.

Budget Session of Parliament
Budget Session of Parliament | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

