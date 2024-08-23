National

Day In Pics: August 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 23, 2024

Tripura floods: Rescue Op in Agartala Photo: National Disaster Response Force via AP

In this photo made available by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), NDRF personnel transport people to safety through a flooded area following incessant rains on the outskirts of Agartala, north eastern Tripura.

PM Modi in Ukraine
PM Modi in Ukraine Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by the Indian community upon his arrival in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Mob burns the house of rape accused in Delhi
Mob burns the house of rape accused in Delhi Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Charred house of the accused which was burnt by the angry mob in protest against the rape of a 4-year old girl in Shahabad Dairy area, in New Delhi.

4 trapped in debris in Rudraprayag
4 trapped in debris in Rudraprayag Photo: PTI

SDRF men carry out rescue work after 4 people were trapped in the debris following landslides due to rains near Khat Gadera in Rudraprayag district.

Police Recruitment Examinations in Kanpur
Police Recruitment Examinations in Kanpur Photo: PTI

Police personnel check candidates as they arrive to appear in Police Constable Recruitment Examinations, in Kanpur.

Police Recruitment Examinations in Kanpur
Police Recruitment Examinations in Kanpur Photo:PTI

Police personnel check candidates as they arrive to appear in Police Constable Recruitment Examinations, in Kanpur.

Manik Saha inspects flood-hit areas
Manik Saha inspects flood-hit areas Photo: PTI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha before leaving for air inspection of worst flood affected Gomati and South Tripura districts, in Agartala.

Opp. MLAs protest in Odisha Assembly
Opp. MLAs protest in Odisha Assembly Photo: PTI

BJD and Congress MLAs stage a protest demanding resignation of Excise Minister over hooch tragedy during Budget session of the Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.

Tejaswi Yadav meets Muslim leaders
Tejaswi Yadav meets Muslim leaders Photo: PTI

RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav meets with Muslim organazations leader over the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, in Patna.

