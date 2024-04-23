National

Day In Pics: April 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 23, 2024

SC orders clearing of Yamuna River | Photo: PTI

Polluted Yamuna river, behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra. The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the urgent clearing of silt, garbage and sludge from the Yamuna riverbed.

Hanuman Jayanti festival celebration
Hanuman Jayanti festival celebration | Photo: PTI
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, in Varanasi.

Dawoodi Bohra succession row
Dawoodi Bohra succession row | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
People from Dawoodi Bohra Community outside the Bombay High Court after the court dismissed a 2014 suit challenging the position and appointment of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, in Mumbai.

Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees in Shimla
Hanuman Jayanti: Devotees in Shimla | Photo: PTI
Devotees arrive at Jakhu temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Shimla.

Congress protest over delay in drought relief funds release
Congress protest over delay in drought relief funds' release | Photo: PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, state cabinet ministers and MLAs during a protest against the central government over delay in the release of drought relief funds, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Alka Lamba campaigns in Jammu
Alka Lamba campaigns in Jammu | Photo: PTI
All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba addresses a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Raman bhalla for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.

Sanjay Singh addresses press
Sanjay Singh addresses press | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.

AIMA 9th National Leadership Conclave
AIMA 9th National Leadership Conclave | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at a session during All India Management Association's (AIMA) 9th National Leadership Conclave themed 'Unshackling Leadership: Flexibility, Agility, Adaptability', in New Delhi.

LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan
LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.

Adityanath celebrates Hanuman Jayanti
Adityanath celebrates Hanuman Jayanti | Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.

Hanuman Jayanti: Saurabh Bharadwaj prays
Hanuman Jayanti: Saurabh Bharadwaj prays | Photo: PTI
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in New Delhi.

Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway | Photo: PTI
Locals near the wreckage of a bus and a truck after their collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, near Kannauj.

LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan
LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.

Hanuman Jayanti procession at Delhis Jahangirpuri
Hanuman Jayanti procession at Delhi's Jahangirpuri | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

Grain market in Patiala
Grain market in Patiala | Photo: PTI
Wheat sacks on trucks, covered with tarpaulin, owing to bad weather conditions, at a grain market in Patiala.

Hanuman Jayanti procession at Delhis Jahangirpuri
Hanuman Jayanti procession at Delhi's Jahangirpuri | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Security personnel attempt to confine devotees participating in a 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession to a limited area, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.

LS polls: Mayawati campaigns in Meerut
LS polls: Mayawati campaigns in Meerut | Photo: PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during a public meeting of party chief Mayawati, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.

Pappu Yadavs bike rallly in Purnea
Pappu Yadav's bike rallly in Purnea | Photo: PTI
Independent candidate and former MP Pappu Yadav takes part in a bike rally to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Purnea.

Hunaman Jayanti: Devotees in Hyderabad
Hunaman Jayanti: Devotees in Hyderabad | Photo: PTI
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Hyderabad.

LS Polls: Joba Majhi files nomination
LS Polls: Joba Majhi files nomination | Photo: PTI
JMM candidate Joba Majhi files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbum district. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is also seen.

LS Polls: Arjun Mundas rally in Khunti
LS Polls: Arjun Munda's rally in Khunti | Photo: PTI
Tribals play musical instruments during Union Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda's rally after he filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.

LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan
LS polls: PM Modi campaigns in Rajasthan | Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.

Standalone: Grain market in Patiala
Standalone: Grain market in Patiala | Photo: PTI
A worker sits near wheat sacks, covered with tarpaulin, owing to bad weather conditions, at a grain market in Patiala.

Karaga festival celebrations in Bengaluru
Karaga festival celebrations in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Devotees burn camphor as part of a ritual during the celebration of 'Karaga' festival, at Dharamraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru.

