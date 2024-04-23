Day In Pics: April 23, 2024

Polluted Yamuna river, behind the Taj Mahal, in Agra. The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the urgent clearing of silt, garbage and sludge from the Yamuna riverbed.
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival, in Varanasi.
People from Dawoodi Bohra Community outside the Bombay High Court after the court dismissed a 2014 suit challenging the position and appointment of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the leader of the Dawoodi Bohra Community, in Mumbai.
Devotees arrive at Jakhu temple to offer prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Shimla.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, state cabinet ministers and MLAs during a protest against the central government over delay in the release of drought relief funds, at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.
All India Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba addresses a public meeting in support of Congress candidate Raman bhalla for Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi.
Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande at a session during All India Management Association's (AIMA) 9th National Leadership Conclave themed 'Unshackling Leadership: Flexibility, Agility, Adaptability', in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti' festival at the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj offers prayers to Lord Hanuman on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in New Delhi.
Locals near the wreckage of a bus and a truck after their collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, near Kannauj.
BJP supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.
Devotees participate in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.
Wheat sacks on trucks, covered with tarpaulin, owing to bad weather conditions, at a grain market in Patiala.
Security personnel attempt to confine devotees participating in a 'Hanuman Jayanti' procession to a limited area, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supporters during a public meeting of party chief Mayawati, for Lok Sabha elections, in Meerut.
Independent candidate and former MP Pappu Yadav takes part in a bike rally to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, in Purnea.
Devotees take part in a religious procession on the occasion of 'Hanuman Jayanti', in Hyderabad.
JMM candidate Joba Majhi files her nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in West Singhbum district. Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is also seen.
Tribals play musical instruments during Union Minister and BJP candidate Arjun Munda's rally after he filed his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections, in Khunti district.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Tonk district, Rajasthan.
A worker sits near wheat sacks, covered with tarpaulin, owing to bad weather conditions, at a grain market in Patiala.
Devotees burn camphor as part of a ritual during the celebration of 'Karaga' festival, at Dharamraya Swamy temple in Bengaluru.