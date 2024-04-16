National

Day In Pics: April 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 16, 2024

Patanjali misleading ads case Photo: PTI

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi.

1/8
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20in%20Bihar
PM Modi campaigns in Bihar Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Advertisement

2/8
PM%20Modi%20campaigns%20in%20Bihar
PM Modi campaigns in Bihar Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Advertisement

3/8
Aftermath%20of%20landslide%20in%20Lahaul%20and%20Spiti
Aftermath of landslide in Lahaul and Spiti Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel conduct repair work at the closed Manali-Leh highway at Sissu following a landslide, in Lahaul and Spiti district.

4/8
Jitan%20Manjhi%20at%20PM%20Modi%27s%20Bihar%20campaign
Jitan Manjhi at PM Modi's Bihar campaign Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Advertisement

5/8
Preparations%20for%20LS%20polls
Preparations for LS polls Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel and polling officials with election material leave for poll duty, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gadchiroli.

Advertisement

6/8
PM%20Modi%27s%20rally%20in%20Gaya
PM Modi's rally in Gaya Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP supporters holding masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.

Advertisement

7/8
Employees%20on%20poll%20duty%20vote%20for%20LS%20polls
Employees on poll duty vote for LS polls Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Police personnel on poll duty wait in a queue to cast their votes through postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

8/8
MK%20Stalin%20at%20election%20rally%20in%20Chennai
MK Stalin at election rally in Chennai Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin during a rally in support of party candidate from Chennai North Kalanidhi Veeraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule