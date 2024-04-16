Day In Pics: April 16, 2024

Yoga guru Ramdev arrives at the Supreme Court for hearing on the Patanjali misleading advertisements case, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Supporters during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel conduct repair work at the closed Manali-Leh highway at Sissu following a landslide, in Lahaul and Spiti district.
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Chief Jitan Ram Manjhi during a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Security personnel and polling officials with election material leave for poll duty, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gadchiroli.
BJP supporters holding masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend his public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Gaya.
Police personnel on poll duty wait in a queue to cast their votes through postal ballots for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin during a rally in support of party candidate from Chennai North Kalanidhi Veeraswamy ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.