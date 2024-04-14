Day In Pics: April 14, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi.
Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside his residence, in Mumbai,.
Members of the Jain Sangh during Ahinsha Marathon on ‘Bhagwan Mahavir Janam Kalyanak Mahotsav’, in Patna.
A woman applies vermilion (Sindoor) to another woman on the occasion of the Satuani festival, in Patna.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Buddhist monks on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, at Parliament in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the release of the party manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple on the occasion of Bengali New Year, in Kolkata.
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pays tribute to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, on his birth anniversary, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Ranchi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a copy of BJP's manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to Lilawati from Bastar who has benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, at its release for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a copy of BJP's manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to Ramvir from Jhajjar, Haryana, who has received benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana, at its release for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda are also seen.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.