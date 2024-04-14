National

Day In Pics: April 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 14, 2024

BJP releases manifesto for LS polls Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, second right, releases his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto for the upcoming national parliamentary elections in New Delhi.

Firing%20outside%20Salman%20Khan%27s%20home%20in%20Mumbai
Firing outside Salman Khan's home in Mumbai Photo: PTI
Mumbai Police and Forensic team officials at actor Salman Khan's residence at Bandra after two motorbike-borne unidentified persons opened fire outside his residence, in Mumbai,.

Bhagwan%20Mahavir%20Janam%20Kalyanak%20Mahotsav%20in%20Bihar
Bhagwan Mahavir Janam Kalyanak Mahotsav in Bihar Photo: PTI
Members of the Jain Sangh during Ahinsha Marathon on ‘Bhagwan Mahavir Janam Kalyanak Mahotsav’, in Patna.

Satuani%20festival%20in%20Bihar
Satuani festival in Bihar Photo: PTI
A woman applies vermilion (Sindoor) to another woman on the occasion of the Satuani festival, in Patna.

Ambedkar%20Jayanti%202024
Ambedkar Jayanti 2024 Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Buddhist monks on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, at Parliament in New Delhi.

BJP%20releases%20party%20manifesto%20for%20LS%20polls
BJP releases party manifesto for LS polls Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated by BJP National President JP Nadda during the release of the party manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ at the party headquarters, in New Delhi.

Bengali%20New%20Year%20in%20Kolkata
Bengali New Year in Kolkata Photo: PTI
Devotees stand in a queue to offer prayers at Dakshineswar Kali Temple on the occasion of Bengali New Year, in Kolkata.

Ambedkar%27s%20birth%20anniversary
Ambedkar's birth anniversary Photo: PTI
Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud pays tribute to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, on his birth anniversary, at the Supreme Court, in New Delhi.

Ambedkar%27s%20birth%20anniversary
Ambedkar's birth anniversary Photo: PTI
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren pays tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, in Ranchi.

Ambedkar%27s%20birth%20anniversary
Ambedkar's birth anniversary Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to BR Ambedkar, the architect of the country's Constitution, on his birth anniversary, in Lucknow.

BJP%20releases%20manifesto%20for%20LS%20polls
BJP releases manifesto for LS polls Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a copy of BJP's manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to Lilawati from Bastar who has benefited from the Ujjwala Yojana, at its release for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. BJP National President JP Nadda is also seen.

BJP%20releases%20manifesto%20for%20LS%20polls
BJP releases manifesto for LS polls Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over a copy of BJP's manifesto ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ to Ramvir from Jhajjar, Haryana, who has received benefits under the PM Kisan Yojana, at its release for the Lok Sabha polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP National President JP Nadda are also seen.

Sanjay%20Singh%20meets%20Mallikarjun%20Kharge
Sanjay Singh meets Mallikarjun Kharge Photo: PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh during a meeting with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in New Delhi.

