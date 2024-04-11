National

Day In Pics: April 11, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 11, 2024

Kangana Ranaut campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu.

AAP campaign for LS polls in Delhi Photo: PTI
Delhi Minister AAP leader Atishi Singh with party candidate from South Delhi constituency Sahiram Pehalwan during a campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.

Tejashwi Yadav campaigns in Bihar Photo: PTI
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other party members being garlanded at a public meeting in support of RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rafiganj.

NPP campaign for LS polls in Meghalaya Photo: PTI
Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma welcomes Masterchef India runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak as she joins the party during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.

NDA's campaign in Uttar Pradesh Photo: PTI
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr. Mahesh Sharma, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr.

NPP's campaign in Meghalaya Photo: PTI
Artists perform the 'Garo' traditional dance 'Wangala' during an election rally in support of the National People's Party (NPP) candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

LS polls: Security personnel cast vote Photo: PTI
Security personnel on poll duty show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.

Sikh pilgrims prepare to travel to Pakistan Photo: PTI
Sikh pilgrims after collecting their passports from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials, as they prepare to travel to Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu campaigns for LS polls Photo: PTI
BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu drinks sugarcane juice during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar.

BSP campaign for LS polls in Mathura Photo: PTI
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator Akash Anand during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Suresh Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.

Hindu family takes Shahar Qazi to Eidgah Photo: PTI
A Hindu family taking Indore Shahar Qazi Ishrat Ali to Eidgah in a buggy, as per the 50-year-old tradition linked with Eid festival, in Indore.

PM Modi's rally in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
BJP supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.

PM Modi campaigns in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi prays Photo: PTI
Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at Dargah Panja Sharif on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi.

Eid-ul-Fitr in Kolkata Photo: PTI
A foreign tourist plays cricket with young men on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Esplanade Tram Depot, in Kolkata.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in West Bengal Photo: PTI
TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee greets devotees on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Rishra, in Hooghly.

Sarhul festival in Jharkhand Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren plays a traditional musical instrument during the celebration of 'Sarhul' festival, in Ranchi.

PM Modi in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Lucknow Photo: PTI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, greet devotees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Lucknow.

School bus acident in Haryana Photo: PTI
Haryana minister Seema Trikha visits school children injured in a bus accident near Mahendragarh, at a hospital in Rewari district, Haryana. At least six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries in the accident, according to police.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Hyderabad Photo: PTI
A young Muslim devotee offers prayers at Mecca Masjid on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Hyderabad.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrations in Jalandhar Photo: PTI
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Muslim leaders offers prayers on the occasion of the 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Jalandhar.

PM Modi campaigns in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.

Eid-ul-Fitr: Aamir Khan with sons Photo: PTI
Actor Aamir Khan with his sons Junaid Khan (left) and Azad Khan poses for photos during celebrations of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Mumbai.

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Bengaluru Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
Young Muslim devotees at Eidgah Maidan on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Bengaluru.

Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhoja
Young Muslim devotees at Eidgah Maidan on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Bengaluru.

Sarhul Puja Festival Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with Union Agriculture and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda celebrate ‘Sarhul Puja' festival with locals, in Ranchi.

Asaduddin Owaisi Photo: PTI
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi greets people after offering ‘namaz’ on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival at Mir Alam Eidgah, in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Kolkata: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also seen.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata.

Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, greet muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury campaigns Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during an election campaign rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Mira Borthakur greets Muslims on Eid Photo: PTI
Congress candidate Mira Borthakur greets Muslims community people on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Machkhowa Iddgah in Guwahati.

