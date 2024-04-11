Day In Pics: April 11, 2024

Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Kullu.
Delhi Minister AAP leader Atishi Singh with party candidate from South Delhi constituency Sahiram Pehalwan during a campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and other party members being garlanded at a public meeting in support of RJD candidate Abhay Kushwaha, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rafiganj.
Meghalaya CM and National People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma welcomes Masterchef India runner-up Nambie Jessica Marak as she joins the party during an election rally ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in West Khasi Hills district, Meghalaya.
Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) President Jayant Chaudhary addresses a public meeting in support of BJP candidate from Gautam Buddha Nagar Dr. Mahesh Sharma, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr.
Artists perform the 'Garo' traditional dance 'Wangala' during an election rally in support of the National People's Party (NPP) candidate Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, in West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.
Security personnel on poll duty show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes through postal ballot for the Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.
Sikh pilgrims after collecting their passports from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) officials, as they prepare to travel to Pakistan to celebrate the Baisakhi festival, at the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar.
BJP candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu drinks sugarcane juice during an election campaign ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Amritsar.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) National Coordinator Akash Anand during an election campaign rally in support of party candidate Suresh Singh ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Mathura.
A Hindu family taking Indore Shahar Qazi Ishrat Ali to Eidgah in a buggy, as per the 50-year-old tradition linked with Eid festival, in Indore.
BJP supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.
Former union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offers prayers at Dargah Panja Sharif on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, at Kashmiri Gate in New Delhi.
A foreign tourist plays cricket with young men on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Esplanade Tram Depot, in Kolkata.
TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee greets devotees on the occassion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Rishra, in Hooghly.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren plays a traditional musical instrument during the celebration of 'Sarhul' festival, in Ranchi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, greet devotees on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Lucknow.
Haryana minister Seema Trikha visits school children injured in a bus accident near Mahendragarh, at a hospital in Rewari district, Haryana. At least six school children were killed and around 20 sustained injuries in the accident, according to police.
A young Muslim devotee offers prayers at Mecca Masjid on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Hyderabad.
Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi with Muslim leaders offers prayers on the occasion of the 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Jalandhar.
BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting, ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Rishikesh.
Actor Aamir Khan with his sons Junaid Khan (left) and Azad Khan poses for photos during celebrations of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Mumbai.
Young Muslim devotees at Eidgah Maidan on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Bengaluru.
Young Muslim devotees at Eidgah Maidan on the occasion of 'Eid-ul-Fitr' festival, in Bengaluru.
Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan along with Union Agriculture and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda celebrate ‘Sarhul Puja' festival with locals, in Ranchi.
AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi greets people after offering ‘namaz’ on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival at Mir Alam Eidgah, in the Old City of Hyderabad.
Kolkata: TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee addresses people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also seen.
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival in Kolkata.
TMC Supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with her nephew and party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, greet muslims on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr festival, in Kolkata.
Congress candidate Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury during an election campaign rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Berhampore in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Congress candidate Mira Borthakur greets Muslims community people on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival, at Machkhowa Iddgah in Guwahati.