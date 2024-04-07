National

Day In Pics: April 07, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 07, 2024

AAP's collective fast against Kejriwal's arrest Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders during a day-long mass fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

PM%20Modi%27s%20rally%20in%20Bihar%27s%20Nawada
PM Modi's rally in Bihar's Nawada Photo: PTI
BJP supporters gather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Nawada
PM Modi in Nawada Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is also seen.

Run%20for%20cleaner%20tomorrow%20marathon
Run for cleaner tomorrow marathon Photo: PTI
Participants during a half marathon themed on 'Run for cleaner tomorrow', in Guwahati.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Nawada
PM Modi in Nawada Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary are also seen.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Nawada
PM Modi in Nawada Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

World%20Health%20Day
World Health Day Photo: PTI
Participants during a bicycle rally on the World Health Day, in Bhopal.

PM%20Modi%27s%20rally%20in%20Bihar%27s%20Nawada
PM Modi's rally in Bihar's Nawada Photo: PTI
BJP supporters gather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

Voting%20awareness%20rally%20in%20Agartala
Voting awareness rally in Agartala Photo: PTI
Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Puneet Agarwal; Chief Secretary of Tripura J K Sinha and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar during the 'cyclothon for democracy' rally to spread awareness for voting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

Campaign%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20polls
Campaign for Lok Sabha polls Photo: PTI
Mira Borthakur Goswami, centre, Congress candidate from Guwahati constituency, with party's General Secretary Jitendra Singh, left, during a door-to-door election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Panjabari in Guwahati.

Campaign%20for%20LS%20polls
Campaign for LS polls Photo: PTI
CPI(M) candidate from Kolkata South constituency Saira Shah Halim during her election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.

AAP%20protest%20at%20Jantar%20Mantar
AAP protest at Jantar Mantar Photo: PTI
AAP leader Atishi Singh during a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Nawada
PM Modi in Nawada Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Nawada
PM Modi in Nawada Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

Nitish%20Kumar%20in%20Nawada
Nitish Kumar in Nawada Photo: PTI
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.

INDIA%20leaders%20meeting%20in%20Jharkhand
INDIA leaders meeting in Jharkhand Photo: PTI
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren with Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief Rajesh Thakur and other leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during a meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.

LS%20polls%3A%20Polling%20officials%20training
LS polls: Polling officials training Photo: PTI
Polling officials during a training on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

