Day In Pics: April 07, 2024

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders during a day-long mass fast to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
BJP supporters gather for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is also seen.
Participants during a half marathon themed on 'Run for cleaner tomorrow', in Guwahati.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada, Sunday, April 7, 2024. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Bihar BJP Chief Samrat Choudhary are also seen.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.
Participants during a bicycle rally on the World Health Day, in Bhopal.
Chief Electoral Officer, Tripura, Puneet Agarwal; Chief Secretary of Tripura J K Sinha and Gymnast Dipa Karmakar during the 'cyclothon for democracy' rally to spread awareness for voting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
Mira Borthakur Goswami, centre, Congress candidate from Guwahati constituency, with party's General Secretary Jitendra Singh, left, during a door-to-door election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, at Panjabari in Guwahati.
CPI(M) candidate from Kolkata South constituency Saira Shah Halim during her election campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata.
AAP leader Atishi Singh during a protest against the arrest of party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Nawada.
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren with Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) chief Rajesh Thakur and other leaders of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) during a meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Ranchi.
Polling officials during a training on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), ahead of Lok Sabha elections, at Bolpur in Birbhum district.