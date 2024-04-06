Day In Pics: April 06, 2024

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Saharanpur.
BJP leaders during the party's foundation day celebration at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.
Uttara Kannada BJP candidate Vishweshvara Hegde Kageri and Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chouta take blessings from Adichunchanagiri Mutt Guruji Sri Niramalanandanatha Swamiji ahead of General Elections 2024, in Bengaluru.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.
Students make a human chain during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha with BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma during a campaign rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district.
PTI Stringer Vishal Bhatnagar who was honoured as winner at CPB Photo Awards in News and Current Affairs category for his image showing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participating in a roadshow aboard a bulldozer in support of BJP candidate, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during the Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2023.
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai North constituency R. C. Paul Kanagaraj ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani being garlanded during an election campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai North constituency R. C. Paul Kanagaraj ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.
Village women attack an NIA team at Bhupatinagar nagar in East Midnapore district.
Polling officials attend a training on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, ahead of Lok Sabha elections at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal.
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Foreign origin gold seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit, near Vedhalai coast, Mandapam.
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari with other INDIA bloc leaders during a press conference after a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.
TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.
People take part in a cycle rally to create voting awareness, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Puducherry.
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann speaks during AAP volunteers meet, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Moga.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur.
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.
AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai addresses the media at the party office in New Delhi.