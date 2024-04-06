National

Day In Pics: April 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for April 06, 2024

Preparations for Lok Sabha polls | Photo: PTI

Election officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

PM Modi's rally in Saharanpur | Photo: PTI
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Saharanpur.

BJP foundation day | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
BJP leaders during the party's foundation day celebration at the BJP headquarters, in New Delhi.

BJP candidates at Adichunchanagiri Mutt | Photo: PTI
Uttara Kannada BJP candidate Vishweshvara Hegde Kageri and Dakshina Kannada BJP candidate Captain Brijesh Chouta take blessings from Adichunchanagiri Mutt Guruji Sri Niramalanandanatha Swamiji ahead of General Elections 2024, in Bengaluru.

Sanjay Singh appears before court | Photo: PTI
AAP leader Sanjay Singh leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Delhi excise policy case, in New Delhi.

Voting awareness campaign in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI
Students make a human chain during a voting awareness campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Prayagraj.

BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma | Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha with BJP candidate Kriti Singh Debbarma during a campaign rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, at Kanchanpur in North Tripura district.

Vishal Bhatnagar honoured | Photo: PTI
PTI Stringer Vishal Bhatnagar who was honoured as winner at CPB Photo Awards in News and Current Affairs category for his image showing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participating in a roadshow aboard a bulldozer in support of BJP candidate, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore during the Rajasthan Assembly polls in 2023.

Smriti Irani campaigns in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai North constituency R. C. Paul Kanagaraj ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.

Smriti Irani campaigns in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani being garlanded during an election campaign rally in support of the party's candidate from Chennai North constituency R. C. Paul Kanagaraj ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai.

NIA team attacked in Wast Midnapore | Photo: PTI
Village women attack an NIA team at Bhupatinagar nagar in East Midnapore district.

Voting awareness program | Photo: PTI
Polling officials attend a training on Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, ahead of Lok Sabha elections at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal.

Yusuf Pathan campaigns | Photo: PTI
Former cricketer and TMC candidate Yusuf Pathan during his election campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha election at Beldanga in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

DRI seizes smuggled foreign origin gold | Photo: PTI
Foreign origin gold seized by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and Customs Preventive Unit, near Vedhalai coast, Mandapam.

INDIA bloc leaders meet | Photo: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari with other INDIA bloc leaders during a press conference after a meeting to chalk out the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal.

TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee campaigns | Photo: PTI
TMC candidate Prasun Banerjee during his door-to-door campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Howrah.

Cycle rally for voting awareness | Photo: PTI
People take part in a cycle rally to create voting awareness, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Puducherry.

Bhagwant Mann at AAP volunteers meet | Photo: PTI
Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann speaks during AAP volunteers meet, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Moga.

Congress rally in Jaipur | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur.

PM Modi's rally in Ajmer | Photo: PTI
People attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.

Congress rally in Jaipur | Photo: PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with party leader Sonia Gandhi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jaipur.

PM Modi's rally in Ajmer | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.

PM Modi's rally in Ajmer | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a public meeting, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Ajmer district.

Gopal Rai addresses media | Photo: PTI
AAP leader and Minister Gopal Rai addresses the media at the party office in New Delhi.

